‘K-pop Demon Hunters’ star EJAE weds Samuel Kim in a stunning wedding (PICS)

EJAE of K-pop Demon Hunters steps into her own fairytale with a magical wedding in Seoul.

Grammy Award-winning K-pop star and Demon Hunters singer-songwriter EJAE married music producer Samuel Kim in a romantic wedding celebration in Seoul, filled with love, family, and the lively atmosphere of Korean heritage.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

On 17 October, they said their vows at Stage 28, a place that is very special for the bride since her maternal grandfather was the veteran South Korean actor Shin Young-kyun.

Posting snaps of the special day on her social media, EJAE wrote: “Serendipitous day with the love of my life💍 10.17.26❤️”

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

According to Vogue, EJAE’s grandparents once lived there, and the singer spent a lot of her childhood exploring its gardens and walking in the hills behind the house.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

The setting also inspired the wedding’s aesthetic, with greenery and earthy tones reflecting her childhood memories.

The reception was hosted inside a glasshouse, decorated with soft fabrics and flowing drapes to create an ethereal atmosphere.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

Three bridal looks for EJAE

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

The Grammy Award-winning K-pop singer, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, made several fashion statements throughout the celebrations.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

For the main ceremony, she wore a custom Danielle Frankel tulle gown featuring a strapless neckline, a sculptural bubbled hem and a nude chiffon layer. Heirloom jewellery passed down from her grandmother to her mother added a sentimental touch.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

She later changed into a custom Zac Posen reception dress, featuring chiffon and sparkling details. A shimmering Milla Nova mini dress completed her bridal wardrobe for the evening’s dancing.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

The celebrations also honoured the couple’s Korean heritage with a traditional Paebaek ceremony, a ritual that welcomes the bride into the groom’s family.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

EJAE wore a green-and-gold hanbok with a deep red skirt, designed by Han Eun Hee, for the traditional celebration. The couple chose to hold the ceremony before their wedding day, blending Korean customs with Western wedding traditions.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

From songwriting session to marriage

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

EJAE and Kim’s relationship began in May 2017 when a mutual friend arranged a songwriting session at his home studio.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

Although the pair initially focused on music, their shared love of anime and similar musical tastes helped spark a connection. Kim proposed in Brooklyn on 1 June 2025, organising a surprise picnic with photographs of the couple and their late dog, Honey, surrounded by friends.

Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

Their wedding plans eventually changed following the extraordinary success of K-pop Demon Hunters, the animated film in which EJAE provides the singing voice for Rumi, a member of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X.



Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

The film’s popularity transformed the singer’s career, bringing an intense period of publicity and awards-season commitments.

They moved their wedding from California to South Korea, giving themselves approximately four months to organise the celebration.



Picture social media: @pakbae @mysweetpea.snap

With family and friends travelling internationally to attend, the newlyweds said they were grateful to share the occasion with their loved ones.