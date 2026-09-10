Nomzamo Mbatha and Teddy Geldart bring Anele and Buzza’s wedding to Netflix in Stars & Vows

Netflix has confirmed 'Anele and Buzza' as part of its 10-year South Africa slate - a wedding docu-soap from Teddy Geldart and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Netflix used a press showcase in Rosebank, Johannesburg, this week to mark 10 years since its 2016 launch in South Africa, unveiling a slate the streamer says has supported more than 8 000 jobs through partnerships with more than 30 local production companies.

Tucked among headline-grabbers like How to Ruin Diwali: Meet The Parents, Love Is Blind: South Africa (hosted by Zothile “Solo” and Dineo Langa) and Meet the Khumalos 2 was a smaller but buzzy addition: Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza, a wedding docu-soap following the relationship of radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, known as Buzza (Bonelela Mgudlwa).

The show comes from Teddy Geldart’s Dopezuluboi Productions, with Nomzamo Mbatha credited as creator. No air date has been confirmed.

Actor, producer, creator

Mbatha built her name locally on Isibaya, the Mzansi Magic telenovela, before breaking internationally with a lead role in Coming 2 America opposite Jermain Fowler and Eddie Murphy. She went on to star in and produce parts of DStv’s period drama Shaka Illembe, one of the platform’s higher-profile local originals, and has increasingly positioned herself on the production side of the industry rather than purely in front of the camera.

Off screen, she’s known for her advocacy work, including as a UNHCR ambassador for refugee causes.

Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram, @nomzamo_m

Who is Teddy Geldart?

Geldart, also known professionally as DopeZuluBoi, is a South African TV executive, producer and director who has built a name in reality and lifestyle television for Mzansi audiences, according to his IMDb history and articles published under the SNL24 umbrella.

He started out in supporting roles – as a production assistant on Mzansi Magic’s iNkaba (2012-2013) and on wardrobe for other productions – before moving into directing and producing.

He founded Dopezuluboi Productions around mid-2020, and the company’s very first production earned a South African Film and Television Awards nomination, per SNL24. Since then, his credits include directing two seasons of Being Bonang and A Very Bonang Year, executive producing Kwa Mam’Mkhize (2023), and directing/executive producing Mzansi Icons (2022) and the mini-series Somizi & Mohale: The Union (2023). He has publicly said he’s produced three SAFTA-nominated reality shows, including Lebo M: Home Coming. In 2025, GQ South Africa named him among its Best-Dressed Editor’s Choice picks, citing him as a creative force behind SAFTA-nominated South African reality television.

Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza, co-produced with Nomzamo Mbatha, marks Geldart’s first credited move onto Netflix’s global platform.

Who are Anele and Buzza?

Anele Mdoda is one of South Africa’s best-known broadcast personalities, a longtime radio host tenured on 947’s breakfast show, television presenter, and MC who has fronted major award shows and reality judging panels over the years. She has a large, highly engaged social media following and a reputation for being outspoken, which has at times put her at the centre of online controversy as well as popularity.

Bonelela ‘Buzza’ Mgudlwa (known online as Buzza James) is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa, a businessman, and is frequently described as a Xhosa/AbaThembu royal, linked to the Ngubengcuka lineage.

His and Anele’s relationship became public in late 2024, and the couple completed traditional Xhosa/AbaThembu lobola rites in early 2025, followed by a private white wedding later that year. This is the journey Stars & Vows is built around. Anele even shared on social media that she has since been given the traditional name Mthawelanga as part of the marriage rites observed by some cultures in South Africa.

PPE tender repayment

In 2020, his company Tark Group, co-owned with his ex, Katleho Mokonyane, daughter of ANC politician Nomvula Mokonyane, received Mpumalanga Department of Health contracts worth more than R14 million for PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit probed the deal, and in 2026 the Special Tribunal ruled the contracts irregular, invalid and unlawful, finding the owners had acted fraudulently and ordering repayment of profits plus costs.

Mgudlwa has disputed the ruling, saying he followed a legitimate RFQ process, that the products were accepted and used with no claimed state loss, and that the dealings predated his relationship with Anele, who he stresses had zero involvement, and he is pursuing an appeal.

The Citizen reached out to Anele’s representation for comment about the show and had not received a response at the time of writing. However, several social media-focused blogs shared news of the show shortly after the media briefing, and Anele has since confirmed it herself – posting on X/Twitter on Wednesday: “Okay guys, you are getting the visuals.”

No premiere date has been set.