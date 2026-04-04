Anele Mdoda’s husband Bonelela Mgudlwa speaks out after PPE tender saga

Mgudlwa has expressed his intention to launch legal action.

Bonelela Mgudlwa, the husband of media personality Anele Mdoda, has spoken out after being implicated in a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender case linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recently secured a legal victory following the Special Tribunal’s ruling which found that two contracts worth more than R14 million were irregular and invalid.

Investigations, according to the SIU, uncovered “systemic violations of procurement laws” in the awarding of the contracts.

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The tenders – awarded to Tark Group by the Mpumalanga Department of Health – related to the supply of surgical masks (R1 080 000) and protective medical jumpsuits (R13 297 500).

The company is co-owned by Mgudlwa and Katleho O’Hara Mokonyane, the daughter of ANC heavyweight Nomvula Mokonyane.

Now, the tribunal has held the co-owners personally liable and ordered them to repay the funds received.

Mgudlwa distances Anele Mdoda from controversy

In response to growing public attention, Mgudlwa released a statement addressing what he described as “unfounded” speculation circulating in both traditional and social media, particularly regarding his radio host wife, who now goes by his surname.

“Firstly, I categorically state that Anele has no connection whatsoever to the events under scrutiny,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

Mgudlwa emphasised that the business dealings in question took place in 2020, well before his relationship with Mdoda began in mid-2024.

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The couple married the following year.

He further dismissed claims linking Mdoda to the matter as “factually incorrect, malicious, reckless and unfair”, adding that such allegations should be “rejected outright”.

“Anele is an accomplished professional in her own right and deserves to be entirely free from association with this matter.”

Read the full statement below:

Special Tribunal findings disputed

Mgudlwa also pushed back against the tribunal’s findings, insisting that the tender process was legitimate and that all contractual obligations were fulfilled.

He explained that the urgency of the Covid-19 pandemic required rapid procurement of essential medical supplies, saying his company had the infrastructure and capacity to deliver at scale.

“I participated in an RFQ procurement process initiated and overseen by the Department of Health, supplying products to a duly authorised and Sahpra-licenced depot management entity responsible for receipt, quality testing and approval.

“The products met all required specifications, were accepted and utilised, and there is no evidence of any financial loss to the state,” the statement further reads.

Legal action looming

Despite acknowledging the legal process, Mgudlwa indicated that he does not agree with the outcome of the tribunal.

He confirmed plans to challenge the decision through either a review or an appeal in the high court.

“This was a state-led procurement process and role of the department remains central to the issues in dispute.

“I urge the media, stakeholders, and the public to exercise responsibility and fairness in their commentary, ensuring accuracy and refraining from implicating uninvolved parties.”

Mdoda and Mgudlwa were married in an intimate ceremony in 2025 and have largely kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.

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