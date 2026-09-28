Celeb cousins: Robot Boii and Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Masked Singer’ family secret revealed

Robot Boii and Khanyi Mbau transformed their family bond into pure television enchantment.

The Masked Singer South Africa season 3 finale surprised viewers with a heartfelt family twist as actress Khanyi Mbau and multi-talented media personality and musician Robot Boii were unmasked as Chopsticks and Mosquito.

Picture: Supplied

The cousins made it to the final stages of the SABC 2 competition, with Robot Boii, real name Mzwakhe “Mzi” Mbuli Jr., ultimately finishing runner-up behind Spotty, who was revealed as dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle.

For Mbau, who brought plenty of personality to the Chopsticks costume, the experience was about escaping the expectations that come with being recognised everywhere.

“It’s weeks of putting on the costume, but also weeks of freedom where nobody knew who I was; I could do anything and reveal parts of myself nobody knows,” she said.

The actress remained in character whenever she wore the costume, using the anonymity to let her hair down and explore a different side of herself.

But she was not completely fooled by the Mosquito mask. Mbau said she knew her cousin when she heard him perform Sisqo’s Thong Song.

“I know my cousin anywhere; we are like brother and sister, and when I heard him and saw him move, I was excited,” she said.

Mosquito dreams

Picture: Supplied

For Robot Boii, the Mosquito costume was a natural fit for his energetic personality and trademark movement.

“I had two outfit options, and this seemed like the natural fit for who I am and how I like to move,” he explained.

His commitment to the character went beyond the stage. Even offstage, Robot Boii rehearsed his movements in the costume to fully understand Mosquito.

The character’s head-to-toe detailing also gave him room to make the mask his own. “It allowed me to move and turn Mosquito into me,” he said.

With his background as a rapper and performer, learning the songs was less intimidating, but his movement and commitment to the character repeatedly caught the detectives’ attention.

Mbau said she was delighted to see her cousin reach the final and was happy with his second-place finish.

She also said she didn’t mind missing out on the trophy, believing Spotty deserved the win, while celebrating Robot Boii’s achievement.

Picture: Supplied

The cousins were not the only family connection to the show. Mbau’s brother, Lasizwe, also known as Sushi, was among the celebrities who took part in season 3, adding another layer to the family’s Masked Singer story.

Picture: Supplied.

The other finalists included Judith Sephuma, who was revealed as Gogga, while Bontle Modiselle claimed the Season 3 title as Spotty.

Chopsticks was unmasked as Mbau before Mosquito’s final face-off with Spotty revealed Robot Boii as the runner-up.