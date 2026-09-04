Thungisani! Bobbi and Ndumi are getting married [PICS]

Bobbi Dhlomo and Ndumi Nhlapho from the e.tv/Netflix telenovela The Four of Us became one of South Africa's favourite on-screen couples this year.

Bobbi and Ndumi are set to walk down the aisle in the upcoming episodes of e.tv’s The Four of Us.

The couple’s wedding comes after a difficult journey, with Bobbi (Sdumo Mtshali) standing by his decision to be with Ndumi (Hope Mbhele) despite opposition from his family.

His family has questioned his decision to leave Lethabo (Seipati Mahamu), his partner of 16 years, for Ndumi.

Inside Bobbi and Ndumi’s wedding

S’dumo Mtshali as Bobbi Dhlomo and Lebohang Lephatsoane as Malusi Dhlomo share a tender moment during Bobbi’s on-screen wedding. Picture: Supplied, e.tv Sindi Dlathu as Busani Dhlomo on The Four of Us. Picture: Supplied, e.tv Bobbi Dhlomo (played by Sdumo Mtshali) and Ndumi Nhlapho (Hope Mbhele) from the e.tv/Netflix telenovela The Four of Us became one of South Africa’s favourite on-screen couples shortly after the show’s late-June 2026 premiere. Picture: Supplied, e.tv Hope Mbhele as Ndumi Nhlapho on The Four of Us. Picture: Supplied, e.tv Anticipation for the wedding is high with several fans invested in seeing Lethabo objecting to the union and potential chaos that may ensue. Picture: Supplied, e.tv

As Bobbi and Ndumi exchange their vows, their wedding takes an unexpected turn when Lethabo arrives with a revelation about Ndumi’s past.

Her arrival shocks the wedding guests and forces Bobbi to confront Ndumi about the revelation.

Ndumi admits the truth, leaving the couple’s future uncertain on what should have been one of the happiest days of their lives.

The wedding is further overshadowed by a separate crisis involving the Dhlomo family business, Dhlomo Motors.

The business is implicated in the sale of stolen vehicles. The fallout puts the family under pressure, with those connected to the vehicles facing arrest.

What begins as a wedding celebration quickly descends into chaos, leaving Bobbi and Ndumi’s relationship facing another major test.

The wedding episodes of The Four of Us air on 10 and 11 September at 8pm on e.tv.