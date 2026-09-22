Amanda du-Pont on slaying 2026: New series, booming business, award nom and ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Du-Pont is one of the contestants on the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, filmed on Réunion Island.

Amanda du-Pont has had a great start to the year, with her career taking her into new projects while her skincare business continues to grow.

The actress and media personality said she has been working on a new series and an independent film. She has also been nominated for the South African Voice Over Awards.

Away from the screen, her skincare brand, lelive, has also reached a new milestone, with the brand earning a nomination at the South African Fashion Awards.

Now, Du-Pont is taking on another challenge as one of the contestants on the 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, filmed on Réunion Island.

“It really has been a busy year. I’ve been in production on a new series as well as an independent film, and I’ve also been nominated for the South African Voice Over Awards,” she said.

“My skincare brand has grown tremendously and was nominated for the South African Fashion Awards, which was such an incredible honour.”

Du-Pont said she is also hoping to take on more acting roles.

“I’m also hoping to do more in the acting space. I’ve missed it so much, and I’m excited to get back into that world and explore some new roles. There’s a lot I’m looking forward to.”

Taking on ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Du-Pont said she is preparing to test herself physically and mentally on Tropika Island of Treasure.

“I don’t think there’s ever a perfect time to challenge yourself. If not now, then when?” she said.

“I love challenging myself every so often because it reminds me of what I’m capable of and what I can achieve when I really put my mind to something.”

She said she maintained her usual fitness routine before taking part in the competition, while adding running and cycling to improve her endurance.

“I took a slow-build approach, gradually increasing my stamina rather than trying to do everything at once,” she said.

Her preparation also included working on her mental strength.

“I’m a big believer in God, and much of what I do starts and ends there. I have a strong belief that Christ will carry me when my body fails me, so my faith was a huge part of my preparation,” she said.

She also worked on puzzles and brushed up on her general knowledge ahead of the competition.

“The pressure and uncertainty are things you can’t completely prepare for. At some point, you have to rely on your character and how deeply you’re willing to dig,” she said.

Finding the right partner

The show requires contestants to work in teams, and Du-Pont said she hopes to be paired with someone who can complement her strengths.

“I’m praying to find someone who also stands strong in their faith,” she said.

“Ultimately, though, I think a great partner is someone who knows when to lead and when to listen. You need both.”

Even though she has prepared for the challenge, the TV star said she is expecting some obstacles.

“The fact that I’m short! If there are any high-reaching or jumping challenges, I might struggle,” she said.

She also expects long-distance running and swimming to test her.

“I can do both at a cute level, but nowhere near an athletic level and there are some serious athletes in this competition!” she said.

Beyond the competition

Away from the challenges, Du-Pont said she is looking forward to spending time near the ocean.

“Honestly, just being at the beach. I love the ocean so much, and I’ve dedicated a lot of time to trying to protect it through my work and missions with Greenpeace,” she said.

She also hopes the experience will give her an opportunity to learn more about herself.

“I’m hoping to come away knowing myself even better. I think challenges like this have a way of stripping away the noise and forcing you to be present and authentic,” she said.

“I want to embrace the experience wholeheartedly, learn from it and hopefully discover parts of myself that I don’t always get to access in everyday life.”

The 12th season of Tropika Island of Treasure, filmed on Réunion Island, premieres on SABC1 on Wednesday, 23 September at 9pm. A repeat will air on S3 on Thursday, 24 September at 6pm.