What to watch this weekend: Nobody Wants This, A fresh take on romance

A heartfelt romcom that is funnier and more honest than anything on streaming right now.

Nobody Wants This is a standout Netflix series that revitalises romance storytelling by combining familiar elements with originality, sharp humour, and an honest exploration of interfaith relationships.

Its appeal lies in emotionally real characters and finding comedy in authentic, everyday moments, making it both fresh and relatable.

From the opening episode, the chemistry between the leads is undeniable. Joanne, played with effortless wit by Kristen Bell, is a spirited, opinionated, and slightly jaded podcaster who has made a career out of analysing the messiness of relationships.

Noah, portrayed by Adam Brody, is a gentle, sincere rabbi navigating the emotional fallout of a breakup while trying to reconnect with his sense of self and purpose.

Their first encounter is awkward and unexpected, the kind of moment that could only happen when two worlds that are never meant to collide suddenly crash into each other. That collision becomes the catalyst for a relationship that is both deeply moving and consistently hilarious.

The humour in the series does not rely on gags or exaggerated jokes. Instead, it unfolds naturally through dry remarks, awkward pauses, unfiltered honesty, and subtle, razor-sharp comedic timing.

The writers lean into the uncomfortable spaces where romance often lives, allowing the audience to laugh, not because something is ridiculous, but because it is painfully relatable.

Whether Joanne is questioning her own emotional readiness or Noah is trying to bridge the gap between religious expectations and modern love, the show finds the perfect balance between sincerity and comedy.

This naturalistic humour is supported by a cast that feels perfectly assembled. Kristen Bell brings emotional depth and sharp comedic intelligence to Joanne, giving her a complexity that rises above the usual romcom archetype.

She is flawed, blunt, occasionally cynical, and yet always easy to root for.

Adam Brody offers an equally impressive performance, playing Noah with warmth, patience, and a quiet confidence that makes him instantly endearing. He is never portrayed as the stereotypical religious figure. Instead, he is modern, open-minded, compassionate, and very human.

Supporting cast and family dynamics

The supporting characters keep the energy vibrant and layered. Joanne’s sister, who is also her podcasting partner, adds a steady stream of sharp commentary and grounded humour.

She is the kind of character who says everything the audience is thinking and delivers those thoughts with a rare comedic rhythm.

Noah’s family introduces a different tone, bringing in the complexities of tradition, cultural loyalty, and generational expectations.

The family scenes are some of the funniest in the series, especially when religion meets romance, and the tension is so real that it becomes instantly amusing.

The most refreshing aspect of the show is the way it portrays interfaith dating. Many romantic series either avoid religious differences altogether or reduce them to superficial plot devices.

This series takes a more authentic approach.

Joanne and Noah do not fall in love in a vacuum. Their relationship is shaped by cultural realities, family concerns, emotional fears, and the knowledge that love is not always enough to erase differences. The show does not shy away from these conflicts. Instead, it embraces them and treats them with maturity and respect.

Emotionally charged

There are moments when Joanne feels overwhelmed by the demands that come with dating someone whose identity is so closely tied to his faith.

There are also moments when Noah must confront the expectations placed upon him by his family and community, expectations that do not always align with the woman he loves.

These scenes are handled with tenderness and honesty, showcasing how difficult and beautiful it can be to build a future with someone whose world looks different from your own.

The writers understand that love is not only a feeling but also a decision, a negotiation, and a journey.

That understanding gives the show its emotional strength.

Despite the challenges, Joanne and Noah always seem to find each other again.

They fight, they doubt, and they stumble, but the connection between them is strong enough to weather every storm.

Their relationship is not portrayed as a fairytale.

It is portrayed as a work in progress, something that grows through discomfort, laughter, and honesty.

That realism is exactly what makes the romance so compelling.

Second season

As Season Two comes to a close, the storytelling remains crisp, heartfelt, and consistently funny. The audience is left deeply invested in the future of these characters.

There is still so much to explore, from the evolution of their relationship to the sacrifices and compromises they will have to make in order to stay together. The show has created a world rich with emotional and comedic potential, and it feels far from finished.

This is why fans, myself included, are looking forward to Season Three with genuine excitement.

Nobody Wants This succeeds by portraying modern love as complicated, unpredictable, and often absurd. The show’s core message celebrates the beauty of imperfect people striving for connection amid real-world challenges.

Warm performances, clever humour, relatable characters, and unfiltered honesty make it one of the most charming recent romantic comedies. Season three is highly anticipated.