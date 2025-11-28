What Rian van Heerden discovered while investigating South African emigration in ‘Beloofde Land’

Beloofde Land captures stories of fear, hope, loss, survival and new beginnings among South Africans considering or living abroad.

Broadcaster and filmmaker Rian van Heerden takes viewers on a journey across South Africa and the United States in his new documentary series, Beloofde Land.

The six-part series follows Van Heerden across both countries, exploring the complex and personal decision to emigrate.

It investigates whether America is the “promised land” for those leaving their homeland.

The show examines a range of motivations, including survivors of farm attacks, victims of violent crime, and farmers considering whether to remain in South Africa or move abroad.

The series also looks at the impact of emigration on identity, family, finances, and emotional well-being.

Van Heerden said being part of the show was an eye-opening experience.

“Filming this series forced me to confront my own conflicted feelings about South Africa’s future,” Van Heerden said.

South Africans abroad

In the United States, Van Heerden meets South Africans who moved voluntarily for professional opportunities or through the H2A programme, which provides seasonal work on American farms.

He also interviews those who accepted former President Donald Trump’s executive order granting special refugee status to Afrikaners.

“What struck me most was how many South Africans in America still feel something missing, even after years of living there,” he said.

“Some of the interviews were incredibly emotional – especially with those who accepted President Trump’s offer. At a point, many of their answers began to sound the same.”

Beloofde Land is produced by Provoco, Van Heerden’s production company, which has also created documentaries such as Sex in Afrikaans, Schuster, and Hougaard, as well as his late-night talk show, Laataand by Rian, on kykNET.

“I believe viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of their own choices and what the future may hold,” he added.

The series will premiere on 7 January at 8pm on kykNET (DStv Channel 144), with English subtitles, and will be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

