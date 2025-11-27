Real Housewives star ‘Madam’ Evodia Mogase ready to make a reality TV return

The show will premiere on Showmax this Friday.

Evodia Mogase, popularly known as Madam and one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, says she is looking forward to returning to reality television.

She is among the cast members for the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, which will premiere on Showmax on Friday, 28 November.

Produced by GOAT, the series brings together an all-star lineup from across Africa.

Durban will be represented by Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson; Johannesburg by Mogase and Christall Kay; Nairobi by Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu; and Nigeria by Princess Jecoco from Abuja and Mariam Timmer from Lagos.

Filming ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa’

Mogase said filming the series gave her a chance to revisit her reality TV roots while showing audiences sides of her they rarely see.

“It felt like home, and the incredible team was able to capture more than just my glamour but also my resilience, my laughter and all the moments people hardly get to see of me,” she said.

She said she is currently in a ‘new fabulous era’ defined by authenticity, confidence and influence, which viewers will see reflected in the new show.

“It’s not about luxury or drama, it’s about being authentic, creating an impact, having influence and confidence,” she said.

Reconnecting with Christall Kay

Mogase also reflected on her relationship with former co-star Christall Kay, saying it has evolved significantly.

The pair, who starred together on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, previously had tiffs on-screen.

“Christall and I have a lot of history, and I would urge everyone to watch because they will be surprised. Over the years, a lot has changed, so make sure you don’t miss even one episode,” she said.

Speaking about her journey since debuting on the Johannesburg franchise, Mogase said she has embraced the influence and responsibility that comes with her platform.

“What I realised after the show was how I had inspired a lot of women from all walks of life, and that came with a lot of popularity that generally comes with being on TV,” she said.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premieres on Showmax on 28 November and will also air on Mzansi Magic from 6 December 2025.

