I Am Dark and Lovely Festival and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Johannesburg residents can look forward to a variety of music, lifestyle and family events this weekend.

From beauty festivals to dance showcases and outdoor runs, the city offers activities for all interests.

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

I Am Dark and Lovely Festival

Dark and Lovely will host the I Am Dark and Lovely Festival in collaboration with Garnier, Maybelline New York and House of BNG.

The event celebrates beauty, confidence and self-expression through music, fashion and interactive brand experiences. Attendees can expect photo booths, merchandise, beauty touch-up stations and giveaways from participating brands.

The festival will also feature product activations by Garnier and Maybelline, as well as refreshments by House of BNG.

TTT Performing Arts Showcase 2025

The TTT Performing Arts Academy will host its annual dance and ballet showcase at Deutsche Schule Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 November.

The event highlights performances by young students and celebrates their artistic achievements. Tickets range from R80 to R125. Snacks will be available for purchase.

Joburg Soul Meets Gospel Picnic

The second edition of the Joburg Soul Meets Gospel Picnic will take place at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort on Saturday.

The event features performances by popular gospel and soul artists in a day dedicated to music, faith and community spirit. Tickets are priced between R200 and R350.

Jozi FM Phinifa event

Jozi FM will host the Phinifa event at Oops Lifestyle Venue in Moletsane, Soweto. The line-up includes Selaelo Selota, Mpho Mhlongo, Tshepo Jnr and other local artists.

Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs and cooler boxes. Food and drinks will be sold at the venue. Ticket prices range from R150 to R200.

Zoo Trot: 5km Run and Walk

The monthly Zoo Trot returns to the Johannesburg Zoo this Sunday.

Participants can enjoy a 5km run or walk through the zoo’s scenic grounds, surrounded by wildlife. The event caters to both fitness enthusiasts and families seeking a relaxed outdoor activity.

Venue: Johannesburg Zoo, Corner Jan Smuts Avenue and Upper Park Drive, Parkview.

