TT Mha celebrates his childhood friend Mandla M as he gets ready for his wedding.

South African filmmaker and founder of Black Brain Pictures, Mandla Ngcongwane, popularly known as Mandla N, is set to marry Melissa Nayimuli this weekend.

Ahead of the big day, his childhood best friend and popular personality, TT Mbha, has shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating their friendship. In addition, he mentioned the special community tradition that will make the occasion even more memorable.

Taking to social media, TT Mbha reflected on their longstanding friendship. He gave followers a glimpse into a heartwarming pre-wedding celebration organised by the women in their neighbourhood.

The tribute was a reminder that weddings are not only about two people committing to a lifetime together. They are also about the families, friendships and communities that have helped shape their journeys.

A special Pimville tradition

According to TT Mbha, the celebrations began with a special tea party hosted by the mothers in Pimville, Soweto.

On his social media, he wrote, “My childhood best friend Mandla N Black Brain is getting married to his beautiful wife-to-be, Melissa Nayimuli, this weekend.

In keeping with the neighbourhood’s tradition, the women gathered at his parents’ home on Wednesday to celebrate Mandla. They also showered him with gifts and offered marriage advice ahead of his wedding to Melissa Nayimuli.

“As per the Pimville Zone 7 tradition, yesterday the mothers in our street hosted a special tea party at my parents’ home to celebrate him, gift him and give him marriage advice.

“It was such a priceless and memorable ceremony and a reunion, because the last time someone got married in our street was in 2022.

“Love always wins❤️”

The occasion was particularly meaningful because it brought together neighbours and friends for a memorable celebration. He described the gathering as a priceless ceremony and reunion. Notably, he revealed that the last time someone from their street got married was in 2022.

The gathering was more than just a pre-wedding celebration. Instead, it was an opportunity for the community to reconnect, honour a childhood friendship and pass on wisdom to someone preparing to start a new chapter in his life.

Childhood friendship gets a wedding celebration

In his emotional message, TT Mbha proudly called Mandla his childhood best friend, making the tribute even more special.

Mandla has made a name for himself in South Africa’s entertainment industry through Black Brain Pictures. This production company is behind several popular television productions and films.

In South Africa, traditional pre-wedding gatherings are an important part of the marriage journey. They create space for elders to share advice, offer blessings and welcome the next chapter.

Concluding his tribute, TT Mbha shared a simple but powerful message: “Love always wins.”