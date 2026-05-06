Presidency slams ‘lazy analysis’ that SA is xenophobic due to ‘pockets of protests’

'South Africans are open, friendly and warm people,' the presidential spokesperson said.

The Presidency has strongly rejected claims that South Africa is a xenophobic country following recent protests targeting undocumented migrants.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was speaking during a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Presidency dismisses xenophobia allegations

Amid heightened concern over anti-migrant sentiment across the country, Magwenya cautioned against what he described as the “pockets of protests” being reduced to the xenophobic label.

“South Africa is a welcoming country. South Africans are open, friendly and warm people.

“And we will reject a notion that seeks to characterise this country or its people as being xenophobic,” he said.

Magwenya labelled the accusations as a “lazy sort of analysis” that could unfairly harm South Africa’s image, comparing it to false claims by the United States (US) about a “white genocide”.

While acknowledging that some communities have “genuine concern” about criminal activity involving immigrants, Magwenya stressed that law enforcement agencies are responsible for addressing such matters decisively.

“Crimes that are committed by foreign nationals, where the president expects law enforcement, again, to act without any fear or favour, and also to say to those who are visitors in our country, they must respect and conform with our laws.

“If they break the law, they will face the full might of the law, like all of us are expected to respect the law.”

Magwenya also highlighted recent discussions between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, saying the pair had agreed the continent “needs to work together to address the issues that are behind these levels of migration”.

He added that broader challenges – including instability, conflict, and governance failures – must be addressed by African nations to reduce migration pressures.

Presidency responds to questions over Zimbabwe visit

The Presidency also addressed scrutiny surrounding Ramaphosa’s recent working visit to Zimbabwe, which took place on Sunday, 3 May 2026, at the invitation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to Magwenya, the visit was intended to facilitate discussions on bilateral and regional matters in a less formal setting.

However, controversy emerged after reports that a Zimbabwean businessman – currently under criminal investigation in South Africa – was present.

“Both presidents agreed to retreat to President Mnangagwa’s farm, where they would engage in a relaxed environment and outside of the constraints of presidential formality and protocol.

“Over and above the planned meeting, President Ramaphosa was interested in learning how President Mnangagwa is assisting local farmers in the area neighbouring his farm,” Magwenya said.

He clarified that the president was unaware of who would attend the gathering.

“The Presidency has noted with concern the reports that have surfaced following the president’s visit to Zimbabwe, identifying an individual who is a person of interest to our law enforcement, who was also present during the visit

“President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who will be present during the visit nor was he familiar with the said individual.

“The president flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else.”

Magwenya reiterated that law enforcement agencies have Ramaphosa’s full support in pursuing ongoing investigations.