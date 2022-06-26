DStv Awards 2022: Our top 5 best dressed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards was a ceremony with much glitz and glam, as celebrities pulled out the stops to dress for the occasion.

Celebrities filled the Sun Arena Times Square in Tshwane on Saturday event, an occasion hosted by Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka.

The evening’s biggest winners included Makhadzi who won Favourite Music Artist and Favourite Song for her smash hit Ghanama. Connie Ferguson won Favourite Personality and in an emotive speech dedicated to her late husband Shona Ferguson, the actress thanked the public for their continuous support.

READ NEXT: DStv Mzansi Choice Awards – ‘The Wife’ actors, Lawrence and Makhadzi win big

“It’s such a blessing to wake up in the morning and go out to do what you love, what gives you purpose! But the bigger blessing is that it gets to be seen and appreciated by millions, and impact lives in one way or the other,” she wrote on Instagram

All eyes may have been on the stage however the red carpet was equally captivating.

Here is our list of the best dress at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards:

Ntando Duma

Turning heads in this sheer silver off-the-shoulder dress by Miano Designs, the actress and presenter stunned in this number.

Ntando Duma DStv Awards 2022 dress. Picture: Instagram

Perfect for the theme, black-tie, Ntando’s dress also was sexy showing enough skin.

Thando Thabethe

The radio host, actress and businesswoman’s consistency on the red carpet continues. Wearing a classic black silhouette dress, with a corset and a high slit by OM Style Avenue, the look was styled with black high-length gloves, a small black bag and black heels with silver details. The look was well put together, from head to toe.

Blue Mbombo

Bringing some colour to the red carpet, model Mbombo was dressed in a yellow Scalo Design gown. The designer is known for this couture structure with beautiful details and celebrating women’s curves.

Blue Mbombo DStv Awards 2022 dress. Picture: Instagram

Sannah Mchunu

The beloved actor glowed in a red off-the-shoulder dress. Taking home Favourite Actress, The Gomora actor who plays Zodwa couldn’t have worn a better dress with the right hair and make-up for her big moment.

Lasizwe

The reality star and content creator looked dapper in a classic suit and bow tie. The outfit ticked the boxes, from the fit of the suit, the fresh haircut and natural makeup.