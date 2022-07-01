PICS: Throwback to some of the best and worst Durban July fashion

Sandisiwe Mbhele

With just one day left for HollywoodBets Durban July on Saturday, horseracing lovers and fashionistas are all rubbing their hands in anticipation.

Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse has seen some iconic moments in the past, and with this year’s theme being “Show Me the Honey”, there is sure to be plenty of creative interpretations from fashionistas, designers, celebrities, and attendees.

When it comes to events around horseracing, the fascinator (the hat) is usually considered the centrepiece.

The owner of the hat brand Ndalwenhle told The Citizen the best way to honour the theme is by wearing a hat with feathers.

“I think a hat with feathers, for example, the big bunny hats and the fascinators are perfect for the Durban July, as they bring an element of drama without having to show too much.”

Durban July has produced some memorable fashion moments, both good and bad.

We take a look at some of the best and worst Durban July fashion moments:

Best fashion moments

Linda Mtoba

Despite the Vodacom Durban July 2020 being virtual, celebrities still showed up for the fashion (albeit virtually). The theme for 2020 was butterflies.

Actress Linda Mtoba nailed the brief with a head-to-toe butterfly look, including a face mask designed by Sistas Felas. A year prior, while she was pregnant, she also stunned in an all-leopard print look.

This is what #DurbanJuly is all about. Linda Mtoba about to snatch wigs. She looks amazing. Her face is glowing. Absolutely gorgeous. #DurbanJuly #VDJ2019 pic.twitter.com/ZjoS00VioI— An Aries King (@Passeks) July 6, 2019

Bonang’s 9kg dress

This Gert Johan Coetzee shades of orange dress Bonang wore was ombre beaded and weighed 9kg. It was a big moment for Bonang during the Durban July in 2019, as her MCC sparkling wine brand House of BNG had been chosen as the celebratory drink.

This dress was about 9kg heavy. ???? my entire body was in pain. ???????? https://t.co/c2wwWQer1v— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) July 8, 2019

Boity

Always looking like royalty, Boity has consistently topped the best-dressed list for every Durban July she has attended since 2016, and this golden suit in 2018 was one of her best looks.

Accessorised with a bold black hat, and gold jewellery, her well-tailored off-the-shoulder suit turned heads.

Worst fashion moments

‘Zodwa bares all’

This dress is considered ‘iconic’ and quite on-brand for the entertainer known for her controversy and for barely wearing clothes.

The dress continues to cause a stir to this day and is considered one of the worst fashion moments, as many people considered it too revealing and inappropriate.

Minnie Dlamini

A newlywed at the time in 2019, Minnie Dlamini’s Durban July look didn’t match the brief, as it was underwhelming and ageing. Standing with her now soon-to-be ex-husband Quinton Jones, the white tutu skirt, 1940s hair and makeup and blue shoes made the outfit confusing to look at.

