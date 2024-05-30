Elections 2024: ANC expresses full confidence in IEC – but surprised by MK party results

The MK party is keeping the ANC on its toes but the ruling party expressed confidence in the work of the IEC.

The ANC may be taking a knock on the leaderboard with results from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) but the party’s deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said she had full confidence in the credibility of the elections.

Rude awakening for ANC?

Early election results on Thursday showed the MK party ahead of the ANC and the IFP in KZN.

There have also been complaints from some parties about the credibility of the elections, mainly because of problems experienced at voting stations, such as dysfunctional scanners and allegations of irregularities.

Mokonyane says elections were free and fair

Mokonyane, however, said the IEC had conducted elections that were credible and well run.

“The integrity of the IEC is unquestionable, it is unquestionable because the IEC is not only a body of the different political parties, it’s an independent body that safeguards the right of every South African in terms of voting,” Mokonyane said.

Meanwhile, the ANC received a rude awakening that saw the chairperson of the party Gwede Mantashe being in disbelief as ANC numbers spiralled in KZN.

Mantahse ‘surprised’ by MK party

Mantashe blamed the strong emergence of the MK party in KZN on tribalist politics. He said the huge growth of the party in that province was proof of this.

Mantashe brushed off questions on a possible coalition between the ANC and the MK party, saying the ANC could not talk about a coalition when vote counting has not been completed.

“All I know is that I was surprised by the performance of MK in KZN. It surprised me. I never expected them to lead the way they are; it surprised me,” Mantashe said.

Meanwhile, the IEC announced that the last voting station closed at 3am on Thursday morning. The final election results are expected to be announced on Sunday.

“All voting stations have been closed counting procedures have been concluded results are now being captured audited and quality assured,” said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

