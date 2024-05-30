Benni McCarthy avails himself for Kaizer Chiefs job

“Not many coaches in the world say no to institutions," said Benni.

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has responded to reports linking him with the Kaizer Chiefs head coaching job.



McCarthy, who is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United with his contract set to expire next month, has been linked with the Amakhosi job for some time. The former Porto striker is currently working for Man United as the forwards coach.

Chiefs have been without a permanent coach after firing Molefi Ntseki in October 2023 following a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

Cavin Johnson, who initially joined Chiefs as the Head of Academy, was tasked with leading the club on an interim basis. However, the former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach failed to turn the fortunes at the club with Amakhosi eventually finishing 10th on the log standings.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947 FM on Wednesday, McCarthy said he would not say no if an opportunity to coach an “institution” like Chiefs presents itself.

“Not many coaches in the world say no to institutions, Man United is an institution, Real Madrid is an institution, Bayern Munich is an institution. Vincent Kompany has joined Bayern Munich, he has gone to join an institution,” McCarthy said.

“I think we can safely say that Kaizer Chiefs is an institution, listen, it’s a great club that I always had a lot of love for. My local team, the team that I supported as a kid, is the Black and Gold of Kaizer Chiefs. Unfortunately, I never had the pleasure to play for them or to coach them.



“If the opportunity comes or anything, of course, I’ll have to sit down and think about it because like I said, you don’t say no to institutions,” added the former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach.

Chiefs are expected to finalise their search for a permanent coach before the start of the in the coming weeks following the conclusion of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership.