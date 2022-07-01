Daily hacks: Transparent eyeliner for subtly enhanced eyes

ETX Daily Up

TikTok users are getting creative in their quest for more natural beauty looks, sharing all kinds of tips, with each more original than the next.

The latest hack is called transparent eyeliner, and involves creating a doe-eyed look without plastering on layers of make-up.

Confusing, but really quite effective.

If some women have completely given up on makeup, others are turning to tricks that hide their imperfections and highlight their assets without plastering on the product.

One such trick is transparent eyeliner, which is going down a storm on the Chinese social network.

Barely there makeup

After emerging around a month ago, the phenomenon has become so big that the #transparenteyeliner hashtag now counts no less than 1.7 million views.

And if the origin of the trend is attributed to TikTok user and eye makeup specialist May Akhtar, there are now plenty of videos on the subject on the social network, reflecting the scale of the craze for this original technique.

The idea is essentially to hack the original eyeliner technique by drawing a virtually transparent line in the shape of your choice.

The idea is to use a neutral shade, as light as possible, in the place of traditionally more visible colors.

May Akhtar uses a light shade of concealer to draw on winged eyeliner effect.

Unlike what you’re probably used to doing, here, you don’t fill in the “wing,” but just create an outline, then blend the product outwards to highlight the shape.

And that’s it. In a very subtle — but not so transparent — way, eyes appear enlarged and enhanced without looking too made-up.

A ‘natural’ technique that’s perfectly fitting for the summer season. To your makeup brushes!