PICS: Durban July 2022’s best fashion moments

The Durban July is back in full swing, and the who’s who of celebrities and influencers flocked to the Greyville Racecourse in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to be a part of the festivities.

The famous faces included Boity Thulo, Somizi Mhlongo, Jessica Nkosi, Nandi Madida and Thembi Seete.

All eyes were obviously first on the races, and Filly Sparkling Water won the Hollywoodbets Durban July before the attention turned towards the fashion on display.

The Durban July 2022 theme was “Show Me The Honey” and many fashionistas interpreted the floral aspect of the theme, with plenty of splashes of gold, and queen bees.

As this was the first full-scale July since 2019, the stars dripped in their best locally designed outfits with plenty more hits than misses than in previous years.

Here are the best fashion moments at Durban July 2022:

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini

Having previously collaborated with JessicaJane in Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Minnie told The Citizen the designer wanted to make her something for the July and replicate a similar look and feel from her latest fashion collection.

“Well, I thought from the theme the floral, honey made sense and in terms of the aesthetic I wanted to go classic, take it back to the races… Something that reminded me of how Durban July used to be and how incredible the fashion was.”

The Durban-born media personality adds she loves coming back home and is happy the event is back to its glory days.

Nadia Jaftha

The content creator and influencer Nadia Jaftha arrived in style, in a dress by BME Designs ,alongside her partner, reality star from Love Island South Africa, Xaiver Haupt.

Nadia Jaftha

Thembi Seete

Seete, currently popular for her role as Gladys on Gomora, glowed in a Scalo Designs suit.

Thembi Seete

Boity Thulo

Rapper and businesswoman Boity turned heads in a Keys Fashion mini dress with exaggerated long sleeves and gold studded details.

She told us the dress is inspired by queen bees and “royalty,” which explains why she had a crown to complete her look.

Boity Thulo

Making these customised dresses can take time, however, Boity praised Keys Fashion for the speed of making the dress, as it was ready days prior.

“Those elements are important and crucial for preparing for events such as these.”

Fans are waiting for Boity to release new music but the rapper said this will take time as she has her eyes on being back on television.

“If something phenomenal comes around I won’t reject it, and if I am paid what I want, then I will take it.”

Nandi Madida

Keys Fashion was one of the popular choices for celebrities on the day, as Nandi also chose the designer for the July.

Nandi Madida

In a gown that was intricate and well-thought out, from the crown to the styling of her hair cut, Nandi glowed as a detailed honey bee.

Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi

Mohale Motaung

Mohale looked dapper in a Prince Shulz suit.

Mohale Motaung

Odwa Ndungane and Akona Ndungane

Odwa Ndungane and Akona Ndungane

Ayanda MVP