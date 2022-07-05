How to look good on a fast-fashion budget

Lethabo Malatsi

Even on a budget you can look as good as prominent brands such as Jacquemus, Mugler and Prada. With the proliferation of fast fashion, everyone can get a piece of the cloth.

Social media has also made it easier for “cotton eaters” to access inexpensive clothing or footwear as there’s an increase of online stores that cater to people’s limited budgets.

Let’s take a look at what the hottest items are at the moment and how you can get them without breaking the bank.

By 2020 platforms footwear – chunky shoes – made a comeback and became the trendiest fashion items. Prada redefined combat boots in a fashionable sense in order to compliment certain trendy looks.

Thereafter affordable stores such as Mr Price and The Fix followed suit.

FarFetch sells the Prada – Monolith brushed leather (ankle) boots for R19,225.68 plus tax. However, Mr Price sells it for R199.99.

How to look fashionable on a budget

1. Look out for online sales

Another way to bargain on clothing is through online sales.

2. Invest in wardrobe basics

Stores like Shein, The Fix and Mr Price have basic clothing items which are affordable. From plain crop tops, tank tops, jeans and footwear.

3. Shop vintage and pre-owned fashion

Thrift is another way to buy items for a cheaper price, and you can get good quality clothing on a bargain.

Social media influencers always recreate looks from Pinterest or from celebrity look books. However, they sometimes buy something similar to the brand the item was purchased from.

Euphoria realness

Look 1

A button front cardigan blew up and has been the fashion focus after the premier of Euphoria season two. Euphoria is loved for its unique fashion.

Outfit inspiration 1: Sni Mhlongo

Top (R): Shein ribbed knit skirt & button front cardigan set – R321

Shirt (bottom right): Shein drawstring ruched tank top & scrunch butt bodycon skirt – R204

Statement piece jeans

Look 2

Outfit inspiration 2: Ayanda Thabethe

Crop top (Top right): Shein basics solid mock neck crop tee – R87

Jeans (Bottom right): Light wash wide leg jeans – R334

Necklace and bracelet: Shein men rhinestone necklace & bracelet – R119

Tiny handbags

Accessories are essential to complete a look, whether a simple necklace, a set of earrings or a bag.

No need to break your bank for accessories or bags. You can get a similar bag to a $3,000 (R49,272.75) Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch at Shein for R186.

