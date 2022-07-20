PICS: This is what our SA athletes will wear at the Commonwealth Games

Xanet Scheepers

The Commonwealth Games will be kicking off in a little over a week in Birmingham, at the Alexander Stadium on 28 July.

The Commonwealth Games, or the ‘Friendly Games’ as it is also known, is an international, multi-sport event that takes place every four years and the Games have grown exponentially over the decades to its current spectacle of 6 600 athletes from 72 nations.

As with the Olympics, the start of the games will be marked with an official opening ceremony during which all the competing athletes from across the world make an appearance at the stadium in their country’s colours.

The same young designers who kitted out our SA Olympians in 2021, once again put their creative talents together, with some input from South Africans, to create the 2022 Commonwealth Games South African kit.

President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), Barry Hendricks, congratulated the young designers for coming up with a truly South African kit that will be worn with pride by Team SA’s athletes at the opening ceremony.

“Team SA really caught the eye at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in their Mr Price Sport kit. They were the envy of many other nations from the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony and all the competition in between.

“Having seen the designs and kit for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, we are expecting the reaction in Birmingham to be no different,” he said in a statement after the unveiling of the South African kit at a fashion show in Durban.

EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the designers are part of their signature Durban Fashion Fair Development Programme which mentors emerging designers, and to see their programme recognised by Mr Price Sport is a heart-warming success story.

Designers Sandile Sikhakhane, Mbali Zulu, Sipho Lushaba and Nompumelelo Mjadu said their inspiration for the prints were influenced by truly South African moments, from the discovery of diamonds and South African royalty to the bold colours that make up our country and our flag.

Proudly local Durban fashion designers – Sandile Sikhakhane, Mbali Zulu, Nompumelelo Mjadu and Sipho Lushaba with the EThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Thuli Dlamini – Ethekwini Municipality

The final product was put together by Durban Fashion Fair designer, and Class of 2021 fashion student – Nontsasa Benstwana, who created the final opening ceremony elements.

Here’s what Team SA will wear at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games:

The male athletes will step out in a shirt emblazoned with the fans’ chosen print, as well as a pair of chinos and Maxed Elite Zeus trainers.

The women will wear a bold, tiered maxi skirt sporting the winning print, paired with a cropped linen shirt, and Mr Price Sport’s ever-popular Nova trainers.