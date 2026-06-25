Strength in swimming, controversy in athletics: SA team named for Commonwealth Games

A total of 112 athletes will represent South Africa in 10 sports.

The national swimming team is spearheaded by defending champions and veteran stars, while the athletics team includes a controversial omission and a late removal for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow next month.

Less than a month out from the quadrennial Games, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) unveiled a 112-member squad on Wednesday night to compete in 10 sports at the multi-sport showpiece which starts on 23 July.

In the pool, versatile swimmer Chad le Clos was targeting a 19th Commonwealth medal as he looked to set a Games record for the most career medals by a male athlete.

He was set to be joined by the likes of backstroke star Pieter Coetze and breaststroke specialist Lara van Niekerk, who were both looking to return to the top of the podium after winning gold medals at the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham four years ago.

Walaza and Munnik omitted

Meanwhile, in-form sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza was not included in the athletics team for either the individual 100m sprint or the 4x100m relay.

While 20-year-old Walaza equalled his personal best of 9.94 seconds in Ostrava last week, running the fastest 100m time by a South African this year, he was not at his best during the qualifying period as he was recovering from a persistent hamstring injury.

And Luan Munnik was initially included in the athletics team, but the 1,500m runner was later removed from the squad.

Just hours before the team was announced on Wednesday, it was revealed that Munnik had been slapped with a provisional suspension after testing positive for EPO at the World Indoor Championships (where he finished seventh in the men’s 3,000m final) earlier this year.

Though Munnik said he would be appealing the decision in an attempt to clear his name and be reinstated, Sascoc confirmed he would be replaced in the national squad.

Financial incentives

Sascoc also confirmed cash bonuses for athletes at the Games, with individual gold medallists receiving R100,000 and their coaches getting R15,000. Silver medallists would earn R50,000, with R10,000 going to their coaches, and bronze medallists would get R25,000, with R5,000 for their coaches.

In team and relay events, each athlete would get R25,000 for a gold medal (R15,000 for the team coach), R12,500 for a silver medal (R7,500 for the coach) and R6,250 for a bronze medal (R3,750 for the coach).

Former Proteas netball captain Bongi Msomi, who has retired since carrying the national flag at the opening ceremony in Birmingham in 2022, will lead the Team SA contingent as the chef de mission.

“It goes without saying that we have the utmost confidence in the squad being delivered to Glasgow to fly our flag high,” said Sascoc president Barry Hendricks.

“I always say to athletes that their role when representing their country is as much being good ambassadors as it is being great competitors. All we ask of from the team is that they do their best, and the results will take care of themselves.”

SA team, Commonwealth Games

Athletics

Women: Marlie Viljoen, Prudence Sekgodiso, Karabo More, Tayla Kavanagh, Marione Fourie, Rogail Joseph, Jo-Ane du Plessis

Men: Gift Leotlela, Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Cheswill Johnson, Mvuyo Moss, Sinesipho Dambile, Mthi Mthimkulu, Zakithi Nene, Lythe Pillay, Maxime Chaumeton, Tshepo Tshite, Jacobus le Roux, Sabelo Dhlamini, Aiden Smith, Douw Smit, Kyle Rademeyer

Para Athletics

Women: Sheryl James, Liezel Gouws, Yane van der Merwe

Men: Jaco Smit, Collen Mahlalela, Masala Makatu, Nicolaas Strydom

Bowls

Women: Bridget Calitz, Jacquelyn Janse Van Rensburg, Elinah Muvhango

Men: Wayne Rittmuller, Jason Evans, Paul Anthony

Para Bowls

Women: Nozipho Schroeder

Men: Keith Orrell, Gareth Rees-Gibbs, Jarid James

Boxing

Women: Thandolwethu Mathiba, Samukelisiwe Ncube

Men: Simamkele Damesi, Masibulele Sigwela

Cycling

Women: S’annara Grove

Men: Jean Spies

Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries, Zelme Daries, Buhle Nhleko, Karma Visagie

Men: Daniel Maclean

Judo

Women: Donné Breytenbach, Skye Knoester

Men: Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach, Timothy Meuwsen

Netball

Women: Khanyisa Chawane, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Nicola Smith, Rolene Streutker, Elmere van der Berg, Karla Pretorius, Jamie van Wyk, Karla Victor, Sanmarie Visser

Swimming

Women: Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher, Jessica Thompson, Kayleen Corbet, Lara van Niekerk, Hannah Pearse, Caitlin de Lange, Hannah Robertson, Georgia Nel, Duné Coetzee, Olivia Nel

Men: Pieter Coetzé, Ruard van Renen, Michael Houlie, Chris Smith, Calvyn Justus, Chad le Clos, Jarden Eaton, Guy Brooks, Kris Mihaylov

Para Swimming

Women: Danika Vyncke, Alani Ferreira

Men: Christian Sadie, Nathan Hendricks

Weightlifting

Women: Johanni Taljaard, Anneke Spies-Burger, Laryne Jefferies, Cheyenne Smith

Men: William Swart, Nicolaas du Plooy, Christoffel Reeder, Jon-Antohein Philllips, Zachary-Paul Snyman

Wheelchair Basketball 3×3

Women: Aviwe Ngoni, Michelle Moganedi, Asive Gilifile, Ongezwa Hagu

Men: Zakhele Shelembe, Shane Williams, Xola Yalezo, Simanga Mbhele