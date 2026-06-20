‘I want Commonwealth Games gold’: In-form sprinter Sinesipho Dambile

Dambile achieved a personal best to earn his first Diamond League victory in Doha on Friday night.

Having repeatedly given the national 200m record a shake this season, sprinter Sinesipho Dambile has set his sights on winning the half-lap title at the Commonwealth Games after again showcasing his incredible form.

At the Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday night, Dambile won the men’s 200m race in 19.74 seconds.

He took 0.03 off his personal best of 19.77 which he set at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi in April, and he was just 0.05 outside the eight-year-old SA record of 19.69 held by his former training partner Clarence Munyai.

After making his debut on the top-flight international circuit earlier this year, Dambile took a big step forward by earning his first Diamond League victory. And he felt he could go even quicker as the season progressed.

“I will say it is the best season of my life at the moment, but I am still building, I’m still gonna get better,” said Dambile, who set a South African best of 14.78 over the unofficial 150m distance in Ostrava earlier this week.

Commonwealth Games aspirations

Having reached the final of the World Championships in Tokyo last year, Dambile said he was eager to compete at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship to be held in Budapest in September.

His main goal, however, was to secure gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next month (an event at which he had never competed) where he was also expected to form part of a strong national 4x100m relay team.

“I want the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games… for me and for my team, it is very important that we are going to work towards that. I have never been there before, so this is the year where I get to experience it.”