7 things your handbag reveals about you

Handbag contents can be scary. Old sweets, wrappers and leaking makeup. But, your choice of handbag also reveals a lot about you.

A handbag can be a scary abyss.

This is where last year’s half-eaten chocolate found its final resting place, and receipts collect until you have enough to sell them to a paper recycler.

But your bag is not just a place to dump your keys and then desperately dig for them later. It’s also a statement about who you are, whether it’s a man bag or a lady-tote.

It’s all about the size, the style, the colour and the way you carry it.

Size matters

Large and oversized bags immediately show that you are prepared for any eventuality and likely very practical. You juggle work, family and life and are somewhat organised in chaos.

Medium-sized bags say reliable, composed and measured. You just carry what you need and you never have to dig too hard to find anything.

Small and micro bags suggest that you are confident, decisive, minimalist and spontaneous.

Tote go-getter

You’re a multitasker and your tote is your ops central. It’s as if you do everything with intent and your whole day is lined up inside your bag.

You are busy; you run the show. No doubt.

Crossbody freedom

It’s the hands-free kit of hand-bagging and can be worn in front, across your body, or across your back.

When your portable life is strapped forward facing, it hints at some caution and a preference for personal space.

When around the back, it shows independence, focus and complete openness to engage with the world. But in your terms.

Satchels and briefcases

It’s arty, it’s modern and it’s a bit ponytail.

Satchels, briefcases and other structured shapes hint of a smooth operator who is detail-oriented, a planner and someone who’s bent on playing the part. Whatever that may be. But, satchel and briefcase folk always show up and arrive prepared.

The colour code

The colour of your bag can mean more than just the tone of the accessory. It indicates purpose.

Black bags show timeless sophistication, a preference for classic style. It’s the go-to of any professional; think lawyer, accountant and other exciting vocations.

Bright colours like red and yellow shout boldness and creative optimism.

Brown, white and grey are neutrals and can communicate groundedness and simple, no-fuss practicality.

Green bags, in more darkened tones, suggest a love of nature, while purple bags are a bit more new-age in their mystery and suggestion of depth beneath the surface.

Crazy shades and patterns fast-forward you straight to TikTok, because that’s the purpose. Content.

Wearing the bag determines your swag

Over one shoulder and kept close says practical and focused and that you have places to be.

Over one shoulder and swinging freely reads laid back and breezy.

Crossbody in front hints at reserved and a preference to keep a buffer in busy spaces. Crossbody behind the body says independent and goal-driven.

In the crook of the elbow is a confident display of status and elegance.

Held in hand, especially if it is heavy, signals seriousness about work and identity, almost like a personal briefcase.

Going without a bag at all is the quietly loud move of the self-assured, sometimes the high-status person whose day-to-day needs are handled elsewhere.

Backpacking it

It’s more than just a bag, it’s a statement. You are a creative person, and you like having everything that makes life a little bit more comfortable by your side. There’s space for your water bottle, a jersey if it gets chilly, a notebook and even a wallet with a lot of receipts inside and, of course, your tablet.

A backpack is youthful, energetic and a little bit of fun. It says you are active, busy and somewhat organised.

