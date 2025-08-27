SA delegation to attend BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow

BRICS+ Fashion Summit runs alongside Moscow Fashion Week from 28 August to 2 September.

A South African delegation, which includes seasoned designer David Tlale and University of Johannesburg lecturer Tinyiko Baloyi, will represent the country at this year’s BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia.

“As Brics countries, we received a request through the Fashion Fund and the Moscow government to nominate a delegation with a balanced representation,”CEO of Soweto Fashion Week and an international committee member of BRICS+ Fashion Summit, Stephen Manzini, told The Citizen.

“For example, one to two lecturers, several journalists, and other professionals,” he said.

Now in its third year, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is a gathering of industry leaders, heads of fashion associations, manufacturers, designers, and experts from around the world who come together to discuss the future of the fashion industry.

Part of the delegation includes the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Deputy Director in Design Vusi Ngobeni from Manzini, and GQ editor-in-chief Molife Kumona.

Advocated for Africa and South Africa at summit

The summit’s business programme will focus on key strategic themes, including sustainable production, creativity and innovation, professional education, expansion of international trade relations, and the challenges faced by Brics+ nations and the broader global community.

Members of the delegation will share key insights and bring extensive expertise to the summit.

Their participation highlights the summit’s commitment to fostering long-term cooperation, cultural exchange, and empowering talented local brands from emerging regions.

Manzini has participated in the summit since its inception.

As a person who advocates for Africa and South Africa, he notes that some of the tangible changes he has observed in Mzansi and on the continent since the beginning include growing awareness and familiarity with different fashion weeks and associations across the African continent.

“There’s now a stronger understanding of the diversity of markets within the global fashion ecosystem, including their needs and the approaches required to succeed in them,” Manzini said.

For South Africa specifically, he said there is a “promising collaboration in the pipeline with Fashion Nation and São Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil, which we will be announcing in more detail soon.”

He added that there are also a few other offers from non-Brics nations that they are reviewing.

For this year, Manzini said the main objective is to continue positioning South Africa as a major emerging player in the global fashion industry.

“We aim to seek mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships that will help strengthen our creative economy and expand opportunities for South African designers and industry stakeholders on a global stage.”

Moscow Fashion Week

Alongside the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, Moscow Fashion Week will take centre stage from 28 August to 2 September.

The event will feature Russian designers alongside brands from 10 countries – including Brazil, China, India, and Spain. In addition, South African designer David Tlale will present his collection at the Fashion Week.

