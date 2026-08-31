Bok Friday: Springbok jersey options for fans to choose from

Springbok fans can show their colours without breaking the bank this rugby season.

With the Springboks preparing for another chapter in their fierce rivalry with the All Blacks, supporters have several jersey options to choose from, ranging from the official Nike match jersey to more affordable alternatives.

One of those alternatives is the SK IMPI Warrior collection, launched by Springbok match-day hype man, Zulu warrior and bodybuilder Sibusiso Kotelo. Known for getting crowds fired up before matches, Kotelo created the range through a retail partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing.

He spoke to Anele on 947 and shared that the collection was designed with accessibility in mind, particularly for families who may not be able to afford official Springbok merchandise.

Kotelo also shared the inspiration behind the range during a podcast conversation with DJ Fresh. One of the days known for South African’s wearing their kit is ‘ Bok Friday’, and this allows parents to get their little ones an affordable jersey.

But what options do fans have?

The original Ubuntu jersey

Picture: Supplied

For supporters who want the official Springbok playing jersey, Nike is behind the special 2026 design created for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour against the All Blacks.

The jersey features a striking interpretation of the South African flag, with the lyrics of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika incorporated in five languages: Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Afrikaans and English.

Inspired by the South African philosophy of Ubuntu, meaning humanity, the design represents unity, togetherness and national pride.

The jersey forms part of a wider collection reflecting values associated with Ubuntu, including courage, resilience, truth, heart and love.

It was created specifically for the four-Test series against New Zealand, with matches taking place across Johannesburg, Cape Town and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

SK IMPI Warrior adult collection

For fans looking for something different from the traditional rugby jersey, the SK IMPI Warrior collection offers two adult designs.

The graphic-driven styles combine sporting energy with a streetwear feel, making them suitable for match days, Bok Fridays and everyday wear.

More importantly, the collection gives supporters an alternative to the higher price of official match merchandise while still allowing them to celebrate their connection to the national team.

SK IMPI Warrior kids’ collection

Young Bok supporters have not been forgotten.

The collection includes two designs for children aged three and older, giving families an affordable way to get their little ones involved in Bok Friday and match day celebrations.

For Kotelo, making the range accessible to children was an important part of the concept.

He has previously highlighted that not every family can afford an official Springbok jersey, which can leave some youngsters feeling left out when classmates arrive at school dressed in their Bok colours.

The SK IMPI Warrior range gives parents another option without compromising on the excitement of supporting the national team.

Original Makhoya: The official 2026 Nike Springbok jersey

The Nike Men’s Springboks Home 26 Green/Gold Stadium Jersey gives fans the traditional green-and-gold look associated with the national team.

While the SK IMPI Warrior range offers a more accessible alternative, the Nike jersey targets supporters who want to replicate the official Springbok match-day look.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to what fans want from their jersey.

Those who want the official team design can opt for Nike, while supporters looking for a more affordable, streetwear-inspired option can turn to the SK IMPI Warrior collection.