World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

It ‘hurts’ says Messi of decision to retire from international football

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

31 August 2026

06:20 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

He has played 207 times for Argentina and is also Argentina's leading scorer, scoring 125 goals.

It 'hurts' says Messi of decision to retire from international football

Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on Monday, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Lionel Messi said on Monday he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final in July.

Messi, 39, wrote on Instagram: “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul but I understand that it is the right time.

“I swear I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before that too, and I always fought and gave my all for this shirt,” he added.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory by winning the 2022 final against France in a penalty shootout in Doha, but his side lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following the death of his father Jorge in August, Messi had said he had “serious doubts” about continuing to play football of any sort for “much longer”.

Messi’s contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.

He has played 207 times for Argentina and is also Argentina’s leading scorer, scoring 125 goals.

Read more on these topics

Argentina FIFA World Cup Lionel Andrés Leo Messi
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We don’t know all people in SA’: Ex-Hawks boss Lebeya denies knowing alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel figures
Politics Critics crash out at ANCYL’s anniversary celebration ‘plane’ stunt
News Dirco clears Sooklal over Zuma’s ‘Gupta’ visit
Elections 2026 ANC candidate list moemish a sign of a collapsing party, says analyst
News MK party accuses Section 89 impeachment committee of ‘majoritarian abuse’ after Madonsela reversal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News