It ‘hurts’ says Messi of decision to retire from international football

He has played 207 times for Argentina and is also Argentina's leading scorer, scoring 125 goals.

Lionel Messi said on Monday he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final in July.

Messi, 39, wrote on Instagram: “It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep in my soul but I understand that it is the right time.

“I swear I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before that too, and I always fought and gave my all for this shirt,” he added.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory by winning the 2022 final against France in a penalty shootout in Doha, but his side lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following the death of his father Jorge in August, Messi had said he had “serious doubts” about continuing to play football of any sort for “much longer”.

Messi’s contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.

He has played 207 times for Argentina and is also Argentina’s leading scorer, scoring 125 goals.