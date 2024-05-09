Bridgerton Season 3 returns with Regal fashion party in Mzansi [VIDEO]

Fashion fave and fashion flops came out to celebrate season three of Netflix's Bridgerton. Take a look at who got it right!

Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its captivating storylines, intricate period details, and stellar performances.

The Citizen joined the festivities to witness all the fashion action.

As fans eagerly await the release of the third season, the excitement reached new heights as the cast, crew, and fans gathered for a lavish celebration in South Africa.

To mark the return of Bridgerton, British actress Adjoa Andoh, known for her portrayal of the formidable Lady Agatha Danbury, graced the event with her presence.

The venue for this grand celebration was none other than the exquisite Memoir wedding venue in Muldersdrift, South Africa.

Guests adorned themselves in opulent Recency-era gowns and dapper suits, returning to the regal era depicted in the series. Quite surreal!

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as attendees immersed themselves in the splendor of the occasion.

Adding to the allure of the evening was the enchanting music of South African Grammy-nominated artist Musa Keys.

Musa Keys. Picture: Instagram

His soulful melodies accompanied by a live band provided the perfect backdrop for guests to revel in the festivities and lose themselves in the magic of Bridgerton.

The celebration served as a testament to the global appeal of Bridgerton, bringing together fans from all corners of the world to commemorate the return of their beloved series.

It was a night of glamour, romance, and pure escapism – a true reflection of the enchanting world created by the show.

Fashion wins

Celebrities from other countries, including Nigeria and Kenya, understood the fashion brief. They all stood out as having hit the nail on the head when it comes to dressing to the theme.

Fashion losses

Sadly Mzansi celebrities fell flat, most opting to get matric dance-like figure-hugging dresses that have no place in the Regency era.

Makes one wonder as Google is free!

The Build-up

As anticipation continues to build for Bridgerton Season Three, this unforgettable celebration in South Africa has only fueled the excitement further.

With promises of new romances, scandals, and intrigue, fans can hardly wait once again to immerse themselves in the captivating world of the series.

Amid the grandeur and glamour, one thing remains certain: Bridgerton has firmly cemented its place as a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences and transcending borders with its timeless appeal.

And as we eagerly await the next chapter in this captivating saga which starts on the 16th of May, one thing’s certain: the magic of Bridgerton will continue to reign supreme.