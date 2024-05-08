Tyla hits all the right notes at Met

South African singer Tyla steals the spotlight at the Met Gala in a stunning sand-inspired gown and hourglass purse.

You know you’ve made it when you steal the show at the annual Met Gala in New York, arguably the biggest night on the fashion calendar.

South African singer Tyla, “in a strapless Balmain gown that evoked the sands of time, right down to the hourglass purse”, according to AFP, “was sculpted so tightly to her body that she had to be carried up the steps” by four people at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tyla, who won a Grammy for Best African Music Performance this year for her song Water, told Vogue: “We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy and I loved it.”

Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, told Vogue: “The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece.

“The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result.”

He added: “I could not think of a better woman to wear this look that I feel is a manifestation of imagination, innovation and the transformative power of art.”

It seems Tyla is hitting all the right notes. Long may it continue for her.