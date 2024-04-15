Get ready to ride: ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 carriage arrives soon!

The chemistry between Penelope and Colin, affectionately known as #Polin by fans, is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Picture: Netflix

It sounds like Bridgerton season 3 is shaping up to be quite the romantic affair! With Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton taking centre stage, fans are undoubtedly eager to see how their dynamic unfolds, especially with the hint of something more than friendship between them.

The anticipation is palpable, and with the release of episode titles, along with photos and video clips, it seems like viewers are in for a treat.

As the carriage rolls on towards the premiere on 16 May on Netflix, it’s sure to be a season filled with swoons, surprises, and perhaps a scandal or two worthy of Lady Whistledown’s keen observation. The chemistry between Penelope and Colin, affectionately known as #Polin by fans, is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The season will be split into two parts of four episodes, with part 1 arriving on 16 May 16 and part 2 on 13 June.

All eight episode titles of Bridgerton season 3 have stepped into the light. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 3?

After the Featherington Ball fallout in Season 2, Penelope finds herself heartbroken upon overhearing Colin’s declaration to his friends that he would never pursue her romantically. This, coupled with her rift with best friend Eloise, leaves her in a somber state.

The official synopsis reveals that Penelope enters Season 3 ready to let go of her long-standing infatuation with Colin. Instead, she sets her sights on finding a husband who will support her unconventional double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her family’s scrutiny.

Despite her efforts, Penelope’s attempts to secure a match on the marriage market fall flat, leaving her confidence shaken. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his travels transformed and confident, only to be disheartened by Penelope’s chilly reception. Seeking to mend their friendship, Colin offers to coach Penelope in self-assurance to aid her quest for a husband. However, as his efforts yield unexpected results, Colin grapples with the true nature of his feelings for Penelope.

Complicating matters further is Penelope’s strained relationship with Eloise, who finds solace in an unlikely companion. With Penelope’s growing prominence in society, maintaining her Lady Whistledown persona becomes increasingly precarious.

