Daily news update: Joburg mayor to resign, Eskom’s diesel spend, Miss SA 2024, and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is expected to resign from office, while Eskom announced that it has successfully slashed its diesel expenses by R9.59 billion.

Furthermore, Mia Le Roux has been crowned 2024 Miss South Africa.

News Today: 11 August 2024

Joburg expected to have a new mayor ‘by Friday’, ANC to lead again

Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance in the City of Joburg Dada Morero. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye says that the City of Johannesburg will have a new mayor soon.

Manganye confirmed negotiations for the resignation of the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda were underway.

Eskom reduces diesel bill by R9.5bn as it keeps load shedding at bay

A general view of Tutuka Power Station on 18 November 2021 in Standerton. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Eskom gave itself a pat on the back on Friday by stating it has managed to reduce its diesel bill by R9.59 billion over the last five months.

Eskom has historically spent a lot of money on diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) running.

Its diesel spend was particularly heavy during heavy periods of load shedding.

ACT claims Magashule’s former PA was assaulted to incriminate him in Free State asbestos case

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on 23 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) said its leader Ace Magashule welcomes his former personal assistant’s “arrival” in South Africa, but has criticised the heavy-handed nature of her extradition.

Moroadi Cholota was extradited back to the country so she could appear in court for the case related to the Free State asbestos scandal.

Magashule’s former PA arrived in South Africa on Thursday after the United States approved her extradition on 31 July.

SAHRC calls Kunene ‘reckless’ after he said Nigerians and Zimbabweans work for it

Kenny Kunene. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it is concerned about Patriotic Alliance (PA) Deputy President Kenny Kunene’s “false and dangerous” words.

Kunene was speaking to the SABC about the withdrawal of Chidimma Adetshina from the Miss SA pageant.

Adetshina’s withdrawal came after the Department of Home Affairs said it found prima facie evidence of identity theft committed by her mother.

Man arrested after trying to drive R900 000 stolen car across Zim border

A South African man suspected of trying to smuggle a stolen car into Zimbabwe was arrested on Thursday. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the Beitbridge border for being in possession of a stolen Toyota Prado.

The car, worth R900 000, was reported stolen in Pretoria on Monday.

The police’s anti-smuggling task team in Limpopo on Thursday received a tip-off that the vehicle was about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Train driver also to blame for death of six pupils, says Mpumalanga premier at funeral

Mpumalanga bus-train crash. Picture: Arrive Alive

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has stated that the train driver involved in the school bus fatal accident is also at fault.

Ndlovu was speaking on Saturday at the funeral service of six learners who died in the accident, which occurred at the Arnot level crossing near Sikhululiwe Village on 31 July.

ECD migration facing ‘multitude of challenges’ – Basic Education Minister reveals

Grade R activities during the launch of a Digital Pilot Literacy Project at Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill in Cape Town on 17 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The transition of the early childhood development (ECD) sector to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has faced significant challenges, with the process proving to be far from seamless.

The migration of ECD functions from the Department of Social Development to the DBE took place in April 2022, following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa years earlier.

Mia le Roux crowned Miss South Africa 2024

Mia le Roux crowned Miss SA 2024. Picture: Instagram

Mia le Roux, a model and marketing manager from Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape, has been crowned Miss South Africa 2024.

The prestigious event took place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn, Tshwane, on Saturday, 10 August.

Jo-Ane van Dyk spears another Olympic medal for Team SA

Javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk delivered a stunning performance on Friday night, lifting South Africa’s tally to six medals at the Paris Olympics.

Van Dyk, a four-time African Championships medallist, launched a 63.93m heave with her second attempt in the final, landing the spear just 29cm short of the personal best (64.22m) she set in the qualifying round earlier in the week.

Springboks hammer Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener: Five talking points

Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks competes for in the lineout against Lukhan Salakaia-Loto of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship match on Saturday. Picture: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

The Springboks got their Rugby Championship campaign off to the perfect start as they powered to a thumping bonus point 33-7 win over the Wallabies at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

The visitors outscored the hosts five tries to one, and could have had a host more.

