Counterfeiting: These are the world’s most faked sneakers

What could be worse than spending money on a counterfeit product?

The StockX platform has revealed the world’s most widely faked sneaker models and the estimated value of these fraudulent reproductions.

It may be no coincidence that the world’s most counterfeited sneaker has (also) been one of the best-selling models for almost a decade.

Today, secondhand resale platforms are popular with shoppers, whether for financial or environmental reasons.

But while some of these websites offer product authentication services to prevent counterfeiting, others require consumers to b extra vigilance to avoid paying for fakes.

So suggests a recent report from StockX titled “Big Facts: The Verification Report 2024,” which was published ahead of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day, June 8.

The report states that, when it comes to sneakers, it’s the fruit of a former collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas that has risen to the rank of the world’s most counterfeited model: the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

But it’s not just any version of this particular shoe that tops the list. More precisely, it’s the “Zebra” version, with its abstract zebra stripes in black and white, and red “SPLY-350” lettering, that has proved to be the biggest victim of counterfeiting.

Indeed, this is an iconic model, symbolic of a collaboration that began almost 10 years ago.

“The suspected fake products StockX verification experts have seen most frequently in the last year include both high price point items and more affordable options, proving that no product or brand is safe from counterfeiting,” the resale platform’s experts explain in the report.

The top five is completed by the Adidas Campus 00s Core Black, currently at the heart of sneaker trends, the Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat (2020), the New Balance 550 White Green, and the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black Panda.

Counterfeit clothing: A growing concern

Clothing is hot property for counterfeiters too, since it even accounts for the majority of suspected fake products, according to this global report.

Hoodies are the most counterfeited items in this category, starting with the Fear of God Essentials Hoodie (2022), in Light Oatmeal and Dark Oatmeal, and the Fear of God Essentials 3D Silicon Applique Pullover Hoodie.

Turning to handbags, Jacquemus’s Le Grand Bambino is the most faked, ahead of Telfar’s famous medium-sized shopping bag and Louis Vuitton’s Mini Bumbag Monogram.

As for accessories, the list is topped by one item that was the focus of much hype in 2023, particularly in the USA.

The Stanley x Starbucks Quencher 40oz Tumbler isothermal mug in Winter Pink takes first place among the world’s most counterfeited accessories.

It beats the Supreme New Era Box Logo Beanie from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection.

In this report, StockX estimates that it rejected over 400,000 products from sale last year, either for wear marks, suspected counterfeiting or quality defects, collectively valued at almost $85 million.

