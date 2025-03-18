Stylish protest: Fashion designers take a stand against counterfeit goods in Sandton [VIDEO]

Through the Take A Stand March led by Proudly South Africa, some of the country’s most recognisable designers took to the street in protest.

Never has there been a more stylish frontline of protesters like that of fashion designers marching at Sandton’s Convention Centre during the Buy Local Summit against illegal counterfeit goods. Picture: @PSMmagazineZA/X

South Africa has a long history of protests, and many have seen the effectiveness of bringing attention to issues that may have been previously overlooked.

However, in all of the countless protests that the country has witnessed, never has there been a more stylish frontline of protesters like that of fashion designers marching at Sandton’s Convention Centre during the Buy Local Summit against illegal counterfeit goods.

“Do I think this activation is successful? I don’t know, but the thing is, we’ve started, and I believe in big movements. For them to take off, you have to take the first step,” said Veteran fashion designer David Tlale.

On Monday, through the Take A Stand March led by Proudly South Africa, some of the country’s most recognisable designers took to the street in protest.

Some of the placards that were hoisted read “Shein and Temu [are] Fong Kong” and “Local is lekker”.

“Today is the first step that we’re saying ‘we want the government to work with us’. We want the community at large to work with us. Also, more than anything else is to say we are proudly South Africans, and we have what it takes,” averred Tlale.

The present designers include Mzukisi Mbane and Palesa Mokubung, with actress Sophie Ndaba in support.

Importance of buying local

Speaking at the protest on Monday, founder of the Feather Awards and LGBTQI+ activist Thami Dish said buying local was important.

“This is a beautiful conversation we’re having here and a nice peaceful protest. I think that it’s about time that we kind of got together and help shape the economy of our clothing, textile, leather and footwear industry,” said Thami Dish.

“Marches like this are very important, not only for us as designers but for the economy of South Africa,” said founder and designer of fashion line Malondie, Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba.

“Part of fashion designing and manufacturing has to do with the South African growth. We need to teach our people skills, we need to reopen the manufacturers and the industries, and we need to grow this economy through jobs, through increasing equality,” she said.

Echoing Buthelezi-Ndaba, seasoned publicist Simphiwe Majola also stressed the imperative for the domestic economy for people to buy local.

“We’re always complaining about unemployment, which is very strange because we’ve got so much talent, power and business. Now it’s time for South Africans to take ownership, to take a stand to say buy local,” Majola shared.

