Police seize R1,5m fake alcohol in KZN, one arrested

Police have seized counterfeit and illegal alcohol to the value of 1.5 million rand in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A 36-year-old business manager was also arrested for running an illegal liquor manufacturing plant in Umhlali.

Raid

KZN police spokesperson Captain Alex Thomson said Umhlali Police’s multi-disciplinary operation, together with KZN Provincial Counterfeit Contraband and Illicit Goods Unit, cracked down on an illegal liquor manufacturing business on Monday.

“Law enforcement sized over 26 000 sachets of local branded liquor, over 60 crates filled with unbranded sachets of liquor, several boxes of counterfeit liquor, and five 1 000 litre containers of ethanol used to manufacture the liquor.

Illegal liquor plant

Thomson said the truck delivering the ethanol was also seized during the raid.

“The business, operating from a farm along the secluded R 104 road in Umhlali contained heavy machinery which distilled, mixed and packaged liquor on the premises. The business was supplying liquor to several businesses in the Ballito area, including branded alcoholic drinks for businesses.

“The 36-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with manufacturing and distribution of illicit liquor. The suspect will appear in KwaDukuza Magistrates Court in due time,” Thomson said.

The iLembe District Police Commissioner, Major General Anthony Gopaul, expressed his appreciation to the multi-disciplinary team.

“We are hoping that the impact of this operation will be seen in the reduction of our contact crimes and the reduction of alcohol abuse in the iLembe District that has been very visible in the last year.”

R1 million fake alcohol

Last week, two Taiwan nationals were arrested for running an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria, where employees alleged they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours.

The raid yielded a massive haul of fake alcohol, including whiskey, brandy, gin and vodka, with an estimated value of R1 million and some inside 11 250-litre drums.

Gauteng police executed the raid after they received a tip-off from four illegal immigrants who were employees of the suspect.

