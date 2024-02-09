Dig in your wardrobe! That Y2K street fashion is making a comeback … with a sexy twist

The look is sexy, the message is about owing your sensuality.

The late Nineties and early two thousand are back. But this time around it’s sexy, a soupcon more daring and all about body positivity and expression of the individual.

Urban fashion today demands a healthy measure of confidence-building dressing that takes a stand on stereotyping.

Thanks to social media influencers from Bella Hadid through to Dua Lipa, Skai Jackson and Kendall Jenner and other Kardashians, everywear has lost its boring and adopted a new edge that’s as comfortable on high streets as it is as cocktail parties or weekend braais. The look is sexy, the message is about owing your sensuality.

Baggies, sweats and mom jeans are slow-slung this year, worn with high-cut bodysuits or underwear that embraces and accentuates hip shaping.

And this time around, it’s not about bejewelled thongs peeking out from behind or giant labels on lip elastic, it’s just about a sexy and confident look that talks power. Retailers like Edgars stock the look.

The lower the midriff, stopping short of the v-line, the better and when donned without the underwear or bodysuit effect, it’s the real estate in-between that counts.

Midrif tops will be here for summer and winter, fitted and shape hugging as a contrast with baggier bottoms. “The versatility of low-slung mom jeans allows for a myriad of styling options,” said image consultant Lynn McMaster.

Tie-up your top for a chic and sophisticated look with some mom jeans.

“For a modern twist that captures the essence of the Y2K era while maintaining a contemporary edge, consider pairing them with pointed flats featuring heavy metallic detailing,” McMaster shared.

“A slim-fitting cropped and ribbed vest is also a fantastic go-to,” she added, and said that the allure of showcasing the midriff delivers a touch of flirtatious charm.

It’s been all over social media since last year. For the confident, sheer pants have made it onto the shelves at retailers like Cotton On and The Fix, in various shades of see-through.

Stockings replace leggings as a body-hugging alternative. “Opt for matching underwear sets and go for high-waisted briefs to ensure coverage and shaping,” McMaster recommended. This approach allows for a daring look that’s still tasteful and chic.

Bra’s are meant to be seen this season. Integrating bras as tops under open shirts is where underwear as outerwear comes into its own and, the key, according to McMaster, is to play with colour and texture to achieve a cohesive and styled appearance.

This season Edgars has stocked up on a range of stunningly detailed and affordable bras and corsets that are on-trend to deliver fashion theatre.

“A black leather bra or corset under an unbuttoned oversized shirt can make a bold statement,” she said. The combination of a white lace bra with a short puffer jacket is another example of how to blend different textures for an elegant yet daring look.

McMaster suggested embracing eye-catching materials, such as leather, lace or luxe satin, and pairing them with denim for a cool, edgy vibe. “Denim on denim or a combination with cargo pants or baggy joggers can create looks that are super funky and unique,” she said.

Meanwhile, when bras and underwear are not being leveraged as fashion statements, natural silhouettes remain fashion’s go-to.

For the foreseeable future natural curves under tight or semi-tight tops, blouses and dresses will deliver the body positive natural silhouettes that continues to drive content creators on social media in in aftermath of the free the nipple movement, that’s turned into a pursuit of natural silhouette embrace.

Corsets lead the underwear as outerwear trend.

Going shirtless under blazers or suits, braless beneath dresses, blouses and tops is about being less revealing while celebrating your own individual shape. Body positivity.

“Choose colours that complement your complexion and opt for garments that flatters your silhouette,” shared McMaster. It’s about focusing on one area of the body to highlight, ensuring the overall look remains sophisticated and not overly revealing, she said.