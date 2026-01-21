DJ Zinhle and Shashi Naidoo reveal winning style secrets for Cape Town Met 2026 glamour

Two fashion powerhouses will show up at Cape Town Met 2026 with confidence, boldness and unmistakable race day elegance

Every summer, Cape Town becomes the beating heart of fashion fantasy, daring style and unapologetic glamour.

There is something undeniably electric about the Cape Town Met.

The Mother City sun shines brighter, the champagne flows freer and fashion lovers arrive ready to be seen.

More than a horse racing spectacle, this iconic event has evolved into a cultural fashion summit where personal style takes centre stage and bold self-expression is celebrated without apology.

For 2026, the theme ‘A Symphony of Style’ invites guests to dress as if they are composing music through fashion.

Think layered textures, striking silhouettes and statement details that come together like perfectly balanced notes. It is about harmony, drama and individuality, and few interpret that brief better than World Sports Betting ambassadors DJ Zinhle and Shashi Naidoo.

DJ Zinhle. Picture: supplied

DJ Zinhle approaches fashion with the same confidence, intention and fire that she brings to life and business. A trailblazer across music, beauty and entrepreneurship, she believes race-day style is about making a powerful statement.

For her, this theme calls for bold sophistication and she is clear that the Cape Town Met is not the day to play it safe.

Working once again with her in-house designer, Sam Mosala, DJ Zinhle says she is creating a deeply personal look that promises drama and meaning.

While details remain tightly guarded, she hints at a fiery visual moment inspired by her hit song Umlilo. Her approach reminds that fashion should feel expressive, fearless and unforgettable.

When it comes to essentials, she keeps things smart yet stylish. An Era bag, sunglasses and a pocket fan are non-negotiable, while her beauty advice is refreshingly real.

She swears by solid skincare before full glam because glowing skin sets the foundation for everything.

Shashi Naidoo, on the other hand, delivers timeless glamour with a modern, confident twist. A seasoned red carpet presence, Shashi views the theme as an invitation to embrace luxury and individuality in equal measure. She encourages women to play with rich tones like deep blue and burgundy paired with opulent fabrics such as silk and velvet.

Shashi Naidoo. Picture: supplied

Her custom VeElle look by Rachelle G is still coming together, but she promises it will embody bold confidence inspired by her chosen theme song Formation by Beyoncé. Shashi believes true style is where comfort meets elegance, noting that when an outfit sits perfectly and moves with you, confidence follows naturally.

Her race day must-haves blend beauty and practicality.

Think a statement hat, chic sunglasses, stylish yet comfortable shoes and a power bank.

Her grooming philosophy is simple and effective, focusing on great skin, a light fragrance and immaculate nails.

Ultimately, the Cape Town Met 2026 is about more than fashion. It is about joy, self expression and showing up as your most confident self. Whether you resonate with DJ Zinhle’s fiery sophistication or Shashi Naidoo’s polished elegance, the message is clear. Dress boldly, own your look and let your style sing.