What Bafana and Banyana’s new 2026 home jersey looks like [PICS]

South Africa's national teams have a fresh look for the 2026 to 2027 season, and it is rooted in both memory and meaning.

Unveiled by Adidas in partnership with the South African Football Association (Safa), the new home jersey for South Africa’s soccer national teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, takes fans back to 2010 while pushing the design forward for a new era.

If you remember the 2010 World Cup kit, you will immediately recognise the inspiration.

That jersey became a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football. It was worn at a time when the country stood at the centre of the global game. The new version does not copy it exactly, but it carries the same emotional weight.

The classic yellow base remains, paired with green trim, long associated with national pride. What feels different this time is the finish.

The cut is sharper, the fabric more performance-driven, and the detailing more refined. It is built for the pace and physicality of modern football, while still looking clean and unmistakably South African.

One of the most meaningful updates is something you might not notice at first glance. The jersey quietly honours South Africa’s 12 official languages.

Graphic elements are woven into the design to represent the different voices that come together in support of the national teams. It is a subtle but powerful reminder that football in this country speaks many languages, yet shares one passion.

Tom Brown, senior marketing director for Adidas South Africa, reflected on the link to the past. He explained that the 2010 jersey featured 11 small lines in the collar to represent the country’s official languages at the time.

Now, the design has been reimagined to reflect all 12 languages on the national jersey.

ALSO READ:‘Graduation loading’: ProVerb celebrates completing MBA

For supporters, this is more than just a new shirt to buy. It connects history with the present moment and celebrates the diversity that defines South African football. As Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana step onto the pitch in the coming season, they will do so wearing a kit that carries both legacy and a renewed sense of unity.

The Safa away jersey will be unveiled later this month, together with the new kits of other Adidas-affiliated national teams worldwide.