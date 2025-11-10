Beauty, beats and fashion: Dark and Lovely Festival celebrates pure Mzansi flair [VIDEOS]

The inaugural Dark and Lovely Festival was held in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Fans of music, fashion and beauty gathered at 1 Fox Street in Johannesburg on Saturday for the inaugural Dark and Lovely Festival.

Held in collaboration with Garnier, Maybelline New York, and House of BNG, the festival celebrated beauty, confidence and South African flair.

ALSO READ: ‘Bringing culture to the people’: Back To The City to be televised on SABC 1 this weekend

Star-studded line-up

The line-up featured some of the country’s leading artists, including Uncle Waffles, Nasty C, Young Stunna, Mörda, DJ Lag, Cassper Nyovest, Major League DJz, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, Kamo Mphela and Zee Nxumalo.

Speaking to The Citizen, Bongi Manqele, Brand Business Lead for Dark and Lovely, said the brand’s younger team helped curate the festival’s music based on what audiences are enjoying across platforms.

“It was about what people are listening to, what’s trending, and what they love. Every artist was chosen with that in mind,” she said.

Manqele added that the festival was inspired by the lifestyle of South African women and the brand’s connection to its consumers.

“After our research, we found that the common insight among South African women is that after doing their hair, they want to be outside and feel confident,” she said.

“We wanted to give them a space to celebrate that and to engage with our brands.”

Brand-consumer interaction

Over 1 000 patrons attended the event, draped in stylish outfits, with many embracing shades of purple and other vibrant colours.

Guests had the opportunity to visit activation stalls and participate in games to win products, adding to their curated goodie bags.

Manqele said the beauty activations were designed to enhance the festival experience.

“We wanted people to refresh their makeup, touch up their hair, and interact directly with our products. It’s about creating a full, enjoyable experience,” she said.

“Dark & Lovely has always been a generational brand in our homes and is now entering an era of living the iconic, cool, Mzansi brand that it is,” she added.

NOW READ: Meet the five judges for Mrs South Africa 2025 grand finale [PICS]