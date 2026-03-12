Amapiano Dj Uncle Waffles joins Samuel L. Jackson in Adidas Superstar fashion deal

Uncle Waffles joins Samuel L. Jackson and Missy Elliott as the new face of Adidas Superstar

Amapiano DJ sensation Uncle Waffles steps into global fashion history as the African face of Adidas’ iconic Superstar.

When Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, walks into a room, she brings more than music. She brings energy, movement, and the confidence of a generation that believes African culture belongs on the global stage.

Now the internationally celebrated DJ and producer has stepped into another influential space.

The Swazi-born amapiano sensation has officially joined Adidas as the African face of the brand’s “Superstar: The Original” campaign. This places her alongside a powerful group of global cultural icons.

That list includes names such as highly prolific actor Samuel L. Jackson; rapper, singer and record producer Missy Elliott; South Korean singer Jennie; American professional basketball player Anthony Edwards, and rapper GloRilla.

Speaking excitedly about the fashion collab, Waffles says: “Being part of the iconic storytelling of the Superstar shoe is a surreal moment for me. From the influence of stars I looked up to, like Run DMC and Samuel L. Jackson, to the new era of icons who are moving culture forward, it shows how timeless these classics are. Also, it shows how they transcend with time.”

It is a significant moment not just for Waffles, but for African representation in global streetwear and fashion history.

A sneaker that shaped culture

The campaign celebrates the legacy of the legendary Adidas Superstar sneaker. This silhouette has quietly influenced style and music culture for more than five decades.

Originally released in 1969 as a low-top basketball shoe, the Superstar was designed with a protective rubber toe cap. That feature soon became known as the famous “shell toe”. The sneaker was initially created for performance on the basketball court. It offered players more durability and support than earlier designs.

By the early 1970s, the shoe had become incredibly popular in the NBA. More than 75% of professional players were wearing it. Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was among the early athletes who helped cement its reputation.

But the sneaker’s most important cultural transformation happened away from sport.

From the streets to global fashion

During the early 1980s, the Superstar found a second life in the streets of New York. There, it became deeply connected to the rise of hip hop culture.

Rap pioneers Run-D.M.C. famously wore the sneakers without laces and with the tongue pushed out. This styling choice symbolised authenticity and pride in street culture.

Their 1986 hit song ‘My Adidas’ celebrated the sneaker and helped spark one of the first major collaborations between musicians and a sportswear brand. That partnership reshaped how fashion and music interacted. Moreover, it proved that artists could influence culture just as powerfully as athletes.

Over time, other influential artists continued to carry the sneaker’s legacy. Musicians such as Missy Elliott helped bring the Superstar into new fashion conversations. This showed how the design could evolve while remaining authentic.

Why Uncle Waffles matters now

Fast forward to today, and Uncle Waffles now finds herself standing within that same cultural lineage.

For a DJ whose rise has mirrored the global explosion of amapiano, the partnership feels symbolic. Waffles represents a generation of African creatives whose influence extends far beyond music.

The campaign visuals, shot in striking black and white, highlight the classic Superstar design. Meanwhile, Waffles appears effortlessly confident and natural.

The message of the campaign celebrates people who remain true to themselves and their creative voice.

For Waffles, the collaboration carries a deeper meaning.

“It’s about more than sneakers,” she shared when speaking about the partnership. “It’s about celebrating people who stay true to themselves, no matter the stage they’re on.”

African culture shaping global style

Her journey reflects that message perfectly. From viral DJ sets to international festival stages, Waffles has grown into one of the most recognisable ambassadors of amapiano. She is known across the world.

Her performances often blend music, dance, and fashion. This turns the DJ booth into a stage where personal style becomes part of the storytelling.

Fashion has quietly become a key element of her identity. Whether wearing bold streetwear or minimalist sneakers, her look reflects the confident rhythm of amapiano culture itself.

Her presence in the Superstar campaign also highlights a broader shift in global culture.

For many years, Western cities largely defined global fashion trends. Today, places such as Johannesburg, Lagos, and Accra are increasingly shaping how the world understands style, music, and youth culture.

Uncle Waffles represents that shift beautifully. She is part of a generation proving that African creativity is not simply participating in global culture. It is helping lead it.

In that sense, her partnership with Adidas feels both natural and historic.

The Superstar sneaker has always thrived in spaces where culture grows organically. Basketball courts, music stages, and city streets have all played a role in its story.