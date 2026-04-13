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Dolce & Gabbana brings in ex-Gucci boss

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

13 April 2026

11:45 am

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Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana appoints former Gucci boss Stefano Cantino as co-chief executive, part of a management shake-up as it seeks to refinance its debt.

Dolce & Gabbana brings in ex-Gucci boss

Italian fashion designers Stefano Gabbana (L) and Domenico Dolce acknowledge the audience at the end of the presentation of creations by Dolce & Gabbana for the Menswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan on 21 June 2025. One of the co-founders of Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, Stefano Gabbana, has stepped down as chairman but remains in his creative capacity, the company said on 10 April 2026. Picture: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

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Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana said on Monday that it has appointed former Gucci boss Stefano Cantino as its co-chief executive, as part of a management shake-up as it seeks to refinance its debt.

He will be co-CEO with Alfonso Dolce, the brother of D&G co-founder and designer Domenico Dolce, the company said in a statement.

Alfonso Dolce has also been chairman since January, following the resignation of the brand’s other co-founder, designer Stefano Gabbana, who retains his creative duties.

Cantino is a fashion veteran who most recently served as chief executive of rival luxury brand Gucci.

D&G said his appointment was driven by “the evolution of its organisational model from a fashion brand to a lifestyle company”.

D&G said on Friday that negotiations with banks to refinance its heavy debt load were ongoing.

Bloomberg had estimated the debt at 450 million euros ($525 million) and reported on Friday that Gabbana was considering options for his 40% stake in the company.

Many top fashion brands have been squeezed in recent years by a slump in the luxury market.

Dolce & Gabbana is one of fashion’s most successful design collaborations, tapping into Dolce’s Sicilian roots for form-fitting designs that have attracted stars from Madonna to Monica Bellucci.

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