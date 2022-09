Emmys red carpet fashion: Television’s A-listers ooze glamour

ETX Daily Up

Television’s biggest stars on Monday hit the Emmys red carpet — well, the gold carpet — for the first full-fledged gala honouring the best of the small screen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a scaled-back show last year, gowns and tuxedos were de rigueur at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where the glitterati arrived in bright sunshine.

Here are some takeaways about who wore what at the Emmys: strapless dresses were big, as were metallics.

Pretty in pink

For the first major Tinseltown awards show since the Oscars earlier this year, some of Hollywood’s A-list fashionistas opted for classic pretty in pink vibes.

Elle Fanning on the Emmys red carpet at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California | Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Fashion house darling Elle Fanning, who was nominated for her work as Catherine the Great on The Great, wowed onlookers in a black strapless Sharon Long gown with a pink ruffled neckline and dramatic sweeping train with a pink lining.

British actress Hannah Waddingham arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022 | Picture: Robyn Beck / AFP

Hannah Waddingham, a winner last year and nominee this year for comedy smash hit Ted Lasso, also embraced baby pink in a structured strapless Dolce & Gabbana corset dress that exploded in a puff of a full-length tulle skirt.

ALSO READ: ‘Succession’ and ‘Squid Game’ big winners at television’s Emmys

Connie Britton attends the 2022 HBO Emmy’s Party at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California | Photo by: David Livingston/Getty Images/AFP

And Connie Britton, one of the many acting nominees for HBO’s breakout dark comedy The White Lotus, hit the Emmys red carpet in a floaty salmon-coloured Monique Lhuillier gown with a matching cape.

Shimmering metallics

Glittering metallic fabrics are always a winner when one is hoping to end the night with a golden Emmys statuette.

And Quinta Brunson did just that with her Emmys red carpet look.

The Abbott Elementary star and creator, who won an Emmy for writing the pilot of her breakout ABC sitcom, stunned the red carpet in a strapless brown Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bronze skirt and a daring thigh-high slit.

Britain’s Lily James, who was nominated for the role of bombshell actress Pamela Anderson in the limited series Pam and Tommy, wore a skin-tight bronze Versace gown with ruching at the waist.

And Sandra Oh, nominated for the final season of Killing Eve, slayed in a sequined sparkling purple suit with a matching blouse open to the navel.

Sandra Oh kills it in a purple jumpsuit https://t.co/nxFB6EXDb2 pic.twitter.com/xo8u1EkZtu— Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

“I want to channel my inner rock star, and I love Prince, and I love the color purple,” she told Variety on the red carpet.

Not to be left out, Euphoria star Colman Domingo — who won an Emmy for best guest actor in a drama — was on trend in a patterned D&G gold suit with a black see-through shirt.

Go big or go home

Zendaya, who repeated as best actress in a drama for raw teen series Euphoria, went for basic black — a strapless Valentino gown with a sweeping full skirt and pockets. Accessories? Diamonds, a black headband and a trophy.

Zendaya, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Euphoria’ poses on the Emmys red carpet at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California | Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Hitmaker Lizzo, whose series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won in the competition program category, made a serious fashion statement in a billowing red tulle dress.

"Fat like me, Black like me, Beautiful like me — this is for the big girls!" ????❤️ @lizzo pic.twitter.com/gkDYWDwA99— InStyle (@InStyle) September 13, 2022

Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, “Succession” star Nicholas Braun and singer John Legend all looked quite dapper in white — a bold look for a big return to Emmys red carpet style.

Ladies and gentlemen, Emmy nominee Andrew Garfield has arrived.



????: https://t.co/0ctRij0oQs pic.twitter.com/mxXQYQHbG3— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 12, 2022

