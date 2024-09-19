Shining a spotlight on beauty pageants

The world forgot beauty pageants existe until Chidimma Adetshina's controversy came to light at Miss South Africa.

One undeniable thing that model Chidimma Adetshina did was to remind us that there was such a thing as beauty pageants.

Over the years the shows have lost viewership.

Then, a young girl with an identity crisis comes into the spotlight.

All of a sudden there is heightened interest, not only in the Miss SA pageant but also in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

South Africans followed the pageant and wanted Ufa Dania, representing Kwara state to win a Nigerian pageant because there were talks of her redefining what a beauty queen should look like.

A few weeks later, former miss SA Zozibini Tunzi appeared with different hair from her natural crown, and the opinions flare up.

At this point, one wonders, who defines beauty and at the participation of these pageants, does one cede their agency on how they present themselves.

I have, over the years, watched as black women have had to defend their hair choices to a society undeserving of an explanation.

Over the years, I have gone from chemically treated hair, leaped over into buying wigs and weaves, ultimately settling on my (un)dreadlocked hair because of convenience and preference.

I have been on team natural and even team weaves. I have no qualms with anyone else’s choice of hair. My best friend has always worn wigs and weaves.

She may take longer to get ready when we must meet because of her crowning glory but, with or without, she remains a person of substance and a very high intellect.

Again, this is not just about hair – this is a conversation centred around identity.

How can we be engaged if we are not recognised?

See us in our any elected form and cease from the expectation that we need to explain our choice to present ourselves in a fashion and image of our choice.

As a collective, this is big. Today it presents itself as voice that speaks of a winning image.

It is as important as the prolife conversation, equality, and a whole host of conversations that need to be had – just because they do not resonate with one sector of the population does not nullify its importance.

We must arrive at a conclusion that the plus-size model can stand confidently next to the weave-wearing model, among the natural-haired models, and not feel out of place.

We need to understand that beauty and intelligence are skin deep