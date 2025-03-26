WATCH: Elderly Kwinana says prison is not good for her health

Kwinana said being called an extortionist has damaged her reputation.

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has told the East London Magistrate’s Court that the extortion charges against her are frivolous.

It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni Village, outside East London, allegedly using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns and failed to pay rent.

She also faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm. Her bail application is underway in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed on Monday after the state requested an adjournment to finalise possible outstanding cases against her to oppose her release on bail.

‘Frivolous charges’

Taking the stand to motivate her bail application, 61-year-old Kwinana said she was old and that prison conditions had an impact on her health.

She provided personal reasons why she should be released on bail after being arrested in Johannesburg last week.

“These are frivolous charges, and I will prove beyond reasonable doubt that they are frivolous. I really cannot stay in court and prison for the charges that I will disprove beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In fact, had the NPA investigated, they would have got the eviction order that says demolish. Had the NPA investigated the extortion, they would have understood that there was an agreement with my tenants that they are going to pay, and, in fact, they did pay,” Kwinana said.

Kwinana added that she has witnesses to prove that the tenants agreed to pay her rent.

“So, basically, those charges are so frivolous for me. That is my number one reason for wanting bail.”

Bail

Kwinana told the court that she wanted to be released on R20 000 bail.

“I have no previous convictions and one pending case. I have a pending case in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court for failure to disclose the conflict of interest with PWC and Nkonki, who were the auditors of South African Airways. The charges are I failed to disclose my past relationship with them as their auditors.”

Reputational damaged

Kwinana said being called an extortionist has damaged her reputation.

The former SAA board member said she intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

“This whole matter has got an effect of damaging my good reputation and to be called an extortionist at this day and age, it also poses a risk on my life. People would believe that I am an extortionist, and I may even be killed because of being labelled as an extortionist.”

