Carol Bouwer congratulates newly crowned Miss World SA 18 year-old Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg [VIDEO]

Bouwer said van Rensburg demonstrated that she’s more than just a pretty face, but a force to be reckoned with.

The license holder and President of Miss World South Africa Organisation Carol Bouwer has congratulated the newly-crowned Miss World SA Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg.

“You’ve not only won the hearts of the judges since July when the top 10 contestants were announced but also the admiration of all who witnessed your stunning performance here at the Sun City Super Bowl,” said Bouwer.

18-year-old van Rensburg won the crown on Saturday night at Sun City in Pilanesburg, North West, where the pageant was held.

Bouwer said van Rensburg demonstrated that she is more than just a pretty face, but a force to be reckoned with.

Media personality Proverb hosted the pageant. The entertainment included performances from The Mahotella Queens, Theo Nhlengethwa, and Aubrey Ngcungama among the night’s acts.

ALSO READ: Beauties vs Beauties: Who will be the face of Miss World SA…and what’s the word on ProVerb?

Van Rensburg’s grace and charm

“You showcased your unique qualities which will undoubtedly inspire many others with your grace and charm,” said Bouwer.

The media personality and entrepreneur said she was impressed by the winner’s poise and professionalism throughout the competition which set her apart as a true winner.

“Congratulations on your well-earned victory, may your success continue to sparkle like the crown you will be wearing call Peo, the Setswana word for seed. Peo, represents the process of coming into existence or prominence, the process of becoming visible after being concealed. It takes a strong seed to emerge anew.”

The winner works with various charities.

“One of our new partners is a non-profit called Unchain our children, which focuses on combating injustice in various cases, such as gender-based violence, rape, domestic abuse, welfare injustice, and human trafficking,” said van Rensburg.

ALSO READ: Former Miss World Rolene Strauss opens up about her HIV scare

Competitive

The first runner-up was model and entrepreneur Nande Mabala from Worcester, Western Cape.

Bouwer said Mabala should be proud of herself.

“You added to the Miss World SA glamour and excitement and should be proud of your achievements. Congratulations on your admirable efforts,” said Bouwer.

This win means van Rensburg, a digital and marketing executive at Scuderia, Ferrari South Africa, will represent South Africa at the 72nd Miss World pageant in February 2025.

The country and venue of the finals are yet to be announced.

“I believe I have the qualities to bring back the 4th blue (Miss World) crown for and to South Africa. That crown is my biggest ambition because it is a vessel for change. That in itself holds so much power,” van Rensburg said.

This year’s pageant also honoured Miss World Botswana, Lesego Chombo, who was crowned the 71st Miss World Africa.

NOW READ: How Karabo Moroka character on ‘Generations’ inspired Connie Ferguson