The annual horse racing event was held at the TAB Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 November.

The Betway Summer Cup brought together sports personalities, entertainers and fashion enthusiasts, who turned out in colourful outfits for the annual horse racing event.

The event was held at the TAB Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 November.

This year’s theme was colour, with guests embracing bold shades, creative combinations and statement pieces for the occasion.

Among those in attendance were actress and media personality Thando Thabethe, former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi and former Bafana Bafana captain Simphiwe Shabalala.

Ms Party, Thando Thabethe and Simphiwe Shabalala. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

Fashion designers Lindani and Siphokuhle Masango were among those tasked with judging the Style Stakes competition. They selected the winners in three categories: best-dressed male, best-dressed female and best-dressed couple.

Speaking to The Citizen about their choice for best-dressed couple, Siphokuhle said coordination was the main factor behind their decision.

“The best-dressed couple was about their coordination. As a couple, you can tell that they’re in unison and that they’re a unit,” he said.

He said he loved the woman’s deep blue dress, particularly the way its shimmer caught the sunlight. He also complimented her partner’s navy blue suit, saying it complemented her outfit without taking attention away from her.

“He let her shine in his navy blue suit. Impeccably tailored, gorgeous. And I love a beautiful pairing,” he said.

Betway Summer Cup Best Dressed Couple 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

For the best-dressed female category, the judges were drawn to a striking orange-and-green dress. Siphokuhle said the unusual colour combination stood out and suited the summer theme.

“Lindani and I saw the striking orange and green. Very odd pair, orange and green, you know? And so we saw the striking orange and green dress, and we were just like, ‘That is so striking, and it’s so summer. It’s so fresh,'” he said.

He also praised the dress’s baby-doll design, saying the woman looked comfortable and confident in her outfit.

“She just looked like she was having fun. Because also, you don’t want the clothes to wear you. It’s her,” he added.

Betway Summer Cup Best Dressed Female 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In the best-dressed male category, the judges favoured someone who was willing to take fashion risks while maintaining a masculine look.

“Men are not really boundary pushers, but he was a boundary pusher and a little bit of a risk-taker, but also stayed within his masculine roots,” Siphokuhle said.

Summer collection inspired by the weather

Speaking about the inspiration behind the summer collection, Siphokuhle said the warm weather influenced the choice of colours and designs.

He explained that summer called for comfortable clothing in warm conditions, with bright colours reflecting the season.

“More than anything, summer is the weather. It is the ability to wear any and everything that does not make you warm because the weather is warm,” he said.

He said the collection drew inspiration from the sun and its colours, including hot pink, electric yellow, orange and gold.

“So hot pinks, electric yellows, juicy oranges, and golden golds, sunsets, the sun. So I looked to the sun. The warm weather of summer was what inspired the collection,” he said.