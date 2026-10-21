David Tlale is back! Fashion guru returns to SA Fashion Week with a sizzling collection

David Tlale returns to SA Fashion Week with a sizzling collection that celebrates local talent and innovation.

One thing about David Tlale: everyone who attends any of his shows is a VIP and goes all out to make the audience feel that way

The setting was at the Johannesburg library in the Jozi CBD, with David’s logos flashing on the historic building. As a result, it felt nostalgic. It was sort of like the event scene in the fashion movie The Devil Wears Prada night event scene.

David Tlale. Picture: Supplied

Mzansi’s finest also came out to play, dressed to the nines in designer wear.

After taking a break from Fashion Week, South African fashion legend David Tlale made his comeback after 23 years. He highlighted restoration, local talent, and a bold vision for the future of South African fashion.

On opening day, Tlale introduced a collection focused on restoration and highlighted up-and-coming designers shaping South Africa’s creative scene.

As local designers work hard for recognition beyond the country, Tlale’s return says the future of South African fashion depends on protecting its creative roots.

In addition, it depends on supporting new talent and the behind-the-scenes people who put o garments together- tailors, seamstresses, and small business owners who work tirelessly through most of the night making outfits for weddings, matric dances and any occasion – something the designer reiterated in his speech.

Known for his dramatic silhouettes, intricate workmanship and theatrical approach to design, Tlale delivered a collection that brought together colour, texture and cultural influences. He drew inspiration from African and Middle Eastern aesthetics.

Spiritual soul

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The show opened with a prayer, with the designer thanking God for giving him the power to do his job. This set a reflective tone for a showcase that looked beyond the runway to the people, skills and creative energy needed to sustain the local industry.

Restoration through design

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The first collection out was a showcase from his interns, featuring long, sheer silhouettes, signature tassel detailing and distinctive patterns, with craftsmanship taking centre stage. Meanwhile, pastel shades of plum, purple, pink and sorbet tones softened the palette. Blues introduced a cleaner, more structured feel.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A collection under the theme of restoration, putting the spotlight on the next generation of designers working to shape the country’s creative industry.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Restoration collection

Picture: Supplied

With Tlale’s collection, the looks were cleanly crafted; emerald green stood out across the first segment, including tailored green suits and shimmering, beaded fabrics that caught the light. Moreover, green-and-yellow combinations added further vibrancy. The men’s looks featuring striped trousers brought sharpness to the flowing shapes.

Safari sunset

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The safari portion of the show offered loose-fitting pants and coordinated patterns that created synergy, allowing colour and texture to work together rather than compete. Resulting in a collection that moves between structure and ease. Flowing garments evoked the relaxed luxury of desert days and expensive villas.

The African and Middle Eastern influences offered a broader cultural conversation on how South African designers can draw from diverse references while developing a distinctive design identity.

It’s not simply about producing clothes for a runway. It is about building a recognisable creative voice, supporting local skills and ensuring designers can turn their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Picture: Supplied

Investing in the future of SA fashion

Tlale also used the showcase to highlight the interns working with him, reinforcing the importance of mentorship in an industry where access to training and professional networks can make a significant difference.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“These young people that you see here, some of them, they come from different backgrounds, but they come to train with us because we want to make sure that this special industry grows,” he said. His point is clear: established designers have a responsibility to open doors for those who will carry the industry forward.

“We must make sure that we’ve changed the game,” he said, reflecting on the importance of leaving a lasting legacy.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In South Africa, nurturing young designers is essential to building a stronger fashion pipeline, creating employment opportunities and ensuring local talent is not overlooked.

As Fashion Week gets underway, Tlale’s return brings restoration into focus as both an aesthetic and an industry-wide ambition. This includes preserving craftsmanship and investing in young creatives. Ensuring South African fashion has the confidence and support to compete on a global stage.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

In an industry where local designers continue to fight for visibility, commercial opportunities and recognition beyond local borders, Tlale’s return is about more than clothes. Furthermore, the future of South African fashion depends on protecting its creative heritage and creating opportunities for emerging talent to thrive.