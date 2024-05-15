Keen fox hunter Camilla vows to end fur purchases

In a significant shift, Buckingham Palace confirms that Queen Camilla has sworn off fur purchases. This move, following in the footsteps of her predecessor Queen Elizabeth II, aligns with promoting animal welfare within the royal family.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla are presented with the Coronation Roll, an official record of their Coronation, by the Clerk of the Crown in Chancery, at Buckingham Palace, central London. The Coronation Roll is the official State record of a monarch’s accession and Coronation. The Roll contains details of The Kings accession, the planning of the Coronation, and a detailed description of the ceremony. Picture: AFP

Britain’s Queen Camilla has promised not to buy any more fur for her wardrobe, according to a letter from Buckingham Palace that animal rights group PETA released Wednesday.

Camilla – a keen fox hunter before it was made illegal in the UK – follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth II, who announced she would stop buying fur in 2019.

The letter, on Buckingham Palace headed notepaper, said: “I can confirm that Her Majesty will not procure any new fur garments.”

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk welcomed the move as being “right and proper for the monarchy”, and said it was in line with the overwhelming majority of British people who also refuse to wear animal fur.

The activist group has been calling for years for the Ministry of Defense to end the use of bearskin for the hats worn by ceremonial guards.

The tall, black hats are worn by the elite regiments, including for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace, and are one of the best-known symbols of the UK.

The MoD has argued that faux fur alternatives do not meet their standards.

In reference to the ceremonial hats, PETA posted a video of hunters shooting unsuspecting black bears with crossbows. “Many of the animals are shot several times, and some escape and die slowly from blood loss, infection, starvation, or dehydration,” the organization said in a statement.

“In nature, black bear cubs spend nearly two years by their mother’s side, learning foraging skills from her, playing with their siblings, and exploring. During spring hunts, mother bears with nursing cubs may be shot, which leads to the eradication of entire families, as the cubs are orphaned and left to die”.

Coronation Roll not recorded on animal skin anymore

Camilla’s decision is the latest royal move to address animal welfare concerns, with her husband King Charles III a lifelong environmentalist.

Charles and Camilla were presented this month with the “Coronation Roll”, a written record of their coronation last year.

It was the first time it was written on paper rather than vellum from animal skin in its 700-year history.

However, the king and queen wore ermine-trimmed capes and crowns made from stoats at the ceremony.

Camilla’s pledge does not require her to stop wearing fur items she already owns.

Additional source: AFP

