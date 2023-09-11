PICS: Meet 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners
The awards put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent
The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards winners were announced on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Hundreds of guests gathered at the Galleria in Sandton for the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards (DStvCCA) at the weekend.
The DStvCCA are the brainchild of Manuela Dias de Deus, and this year was in partnership with DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT, and One-eyed Jack.
Talking about her vision for the awards, Manuela said the idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent.
“The youth’s potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense. More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone’s feeds,” she said.
Hosted by the award-winning comedian and content creator, Donovan Goliath, this was the biggest night in South African content creation history so far.
Performances
Storyteller and playwright, Gcina Mhlophe, officially opened the ceremony with a beautiful poem. The show then kicked off with Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio lighting up the stage, accompanied by the Dance Award category nominees.
Suzelle DIY, made a special guest appearance on stage, leaving the audience in stitches with her hilarious jokes. Ami Faku gave a powerful solo performance, while Birth of Stars, Kamo WW, Coachella Randy, and Kagiso Mogola, set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance.
The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners
The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to Mihlali Ndamase. Her mother, Phumla Tshitende, received the trophy on her behalf.
The awards presenters included African Ginger, Kim Jayde, 947’s Matt Flax, Moozlie, Farieda Metsileng, Suzelle DIY aka Tali Babes, Tshepiso Sathekge and Renaldo Schwarp from MultiChoice and Kgomotso Mosiane from Samsung.
The winners are:
DStv Content of the Year Award
Tums the Narrator
Song of the Year Award
AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’
Funniest Content Creator Award
Ikho Kweba
Visual Arts Award
Karabo Poppy
Cause/Social Commentary Award
Doctor Siya
Sports Fan Award
Lemii LoCo
Fashion and Style Award
Kefilwe Mabote
Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947
God’s Butler
Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify
Podcast and Chill with MacG
Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
Automotive Award
Juliet Mc Guire
Knowledge Sharing Award
Becoming Dr. Andy
Thumb-Stopping Award
Donovan Goliath
The OG Award
Mihlali Ndamase
Alter-Ego Award
Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)
Travel and Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT
Wander with Iana
Dance Award
Justin de Nobrega
Sol Content Creator Award
Mandisi
