Entertainment September 11, 2023

By Lineo Lesemane

11 Sep 2023

PICS: Meet 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The awards put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent

2nd annual DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards winners were announced on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Hundreds of guests gathered at the Galleria in Sandton for the second annual DStv Content Creator Awards (DStvCCA) at the weekend.

The DStvCCA are the brainchild of Manuela Dias de Deus, and this year was in partnership with DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT, and One-eyed Jack.

Talking about her vision for the awards, Manuela said the idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent.

“The youth’s potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense. More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone’s feeds,” she said.

Hosted by the award-winning comedian and content creator, Donovan Goliath, this was the biggest night in South African content creation history so far.

Performances

Storyteller and playwright, Gcina Mhlophe, officially opened the ceremony with a beautiful poem. The show then kicked off with Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio lighting up the stage, accompanied by the Dance Award category nominees.

Suzelle DIY, made a special guest appearance on stage, leaving the audience in stitches with her hilarious jokes. Ami Faku gave a powerful solo performance, while Birth of Stars, Kamo WW, Coachella Randy, and Kagiso Mogola, set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance.

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to Mihlali Ndamase. Her mother, Phumla Tshitende, received the trophy on her behalf.

The awards presenters included African Ginger, Kim Jayde, 947’s Matt Flax, Moozlie, Farieda Metsileng, Suzelle DIY aka Tali Babes, Tshepiso Sathekge and Renaldo Schwarp from MultiChoice and Kgomotso Mosiane from Samsung.

The winners are:

DStv Content of the Year Award
Tums the Narrator

Tums the Narrator. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Song of the Year Award
AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes received his award. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Funniest Content Creator Award
Ikho Kweba

Ikho Kweba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Visual Arts Award
Karabo Poppy

Karabo Poppy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Cause/Social Commentary Award
Doctor Siya

Sports Fan Award
Lemii LoCo

Lemii LoCo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fashion and Style Award
Kefilwe Mabote

Kefilwe Mabote. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947
God’s Butler

Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify
Podcast and Chill with MacG

Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify
African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Gcina Mhlophe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Automotive Award
Juliet Mc Guire

Knowledge Sharing Award
Becoming Dr. Andy

Thumb-Stopping Award
Donovan Goliath

The OG Award
Mihlali Ndamase

Alter-Ego Award
Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)

Travel and Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT
Wander with Iana

Dance Award
Justin de Nobrega

Justin de Nobrega. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Sol Content Creator Award
Mandisi

Mandisi: Picture: Nigel Sibanda

