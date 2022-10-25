WATCH: Kefilwe Mabote flaunts her new ‘contoured body’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

What was once a taboo topic, celebrities are now owning what they have surgically done to their bodies and faces, with social media content creator Kefilwe Mabote praising her plastic surgeon.

Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs) have become a hot commodity amongst women across the world looking to enhance their bodies, by adding more fat and plastic to their bottoms, breasts and having a slim waist to sculpt their bodies to what they want.

It’s a surgery in which someone has to gain weight in order to transfer that fat to their buttocks.

BBLs also are costly.

Local celebrities who have admitted to having them done include Sithelo Shozi, former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Eva Modika, Tessa Twala and Kefilwe Mabote.

Mabote set Instagram a light on Monday with a video of her “new body”. Vacationing in the Maldives, Mobote is seen showing off her stunning body in a two-piece white set on a yacht. She is also vacationing with Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks.

Mabote, a luxury content creator, with over 1.4 million followers shared the video as a reel on her Instagram account, which received a huge reception, with people noticing changes in her body.

Watch Kefilwe Mabote flaunt her new contoured body:

Many commented that her surgery was beautifully done and sculptured to perfection as Mabote admitted she did have something done.

People comment on Kefilwe Mabote’s body contour results. Picture: Screengrab

People also found the plastic surgeon who did her body contouring, as he too confirmed that he had a “happy client”.

Plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa was pleased that Mabote loved her results, sharing the news on social media.

Dr Brian Monasia confirms Kefilwe Mabote’s body contouring. Picture: Screengrab

Dr Monaisa specialises in mommy makeovers, breast rejuvenation, body contouring, tummy tucks, BBLs and liposuction.

Many of these operations have become very popular in South Africa, a trend Dr Deon Weyers noticed as well.

When he spoke to The Citizen late last year, the plastic and cosmetic surgeon said people are becoming more comfortable and open to plastic surgery, as more people want to look and feel good. A growing trend that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A mommy makeover refers to a series of procedures done to mitigate the impacts pregnancy and ageing may have on the female body, namely a change in areas such as the breasts, stomach, thighs and buttocks.

READ NEXT: Surgeon’s perspective: What it’s like to get a BBL in South Africa