Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean rock custom Thebe Magugu fashion at Delicious Fest

Delicious Fest 2025 was more than a music festival; it was a fashion statement.

Grammy winner Lauryn Hill lit up the stage at Delicious Fest 2025 in a custom Basotho-inspired Thebe Magugu outfit, while Wyclef Jean matched her with a look from the same designer.

Together, they showcased how South African fashion is owning the global spotlight.

Lauryn Hill’s custom Basotho look

When Hill took the stage in South Africa this past weekend, it wasn’t just her timeless voice that captivated the audience.

Hill, who remains one of the most revered figures in global music, stepped into the spotlight wearing a striking custom outfit designed by Thebe Magugu.

The designer, who has become synonymous with modern South African fashion excellence, described Hill’s stage ensemble simply but powerfully: “It’s the custom Basotho look we created for her.”

Lauryn Hill at the Delicious Festival at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 September 2025 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The ensemble was rooted in Magugu’s signature storytelling-through-textile approach. It was a reminder of how fashion can carry heritage into the future.

It drew inspiration from the traditional Basotho blanket while reinterpreting it with precision tailoring. Additionally, luxurious fabric work was used. The look married cultural identity with red-carpet-ready glamour.

In many ways, it was the perfect metaphor for Hill herself, an artist whose work continually bridges past and present.

Wyclef Jean also rocks Thebe Magugu design

Hill wasn’t alone in wearing Magugu’s designs. Fellow Fugees star Wyclef Jean, who joined her on stage, also appeared in a look crafted by the Johannesburg-born designer.

Lauryn Hill and Wycleff Jean in custom Thebe Magugu outfits. Picture: Instagram

The stars’ choice to embrace South African design talent placed Magugu’s artistry directly in front of an international audience. This amplified the global relevance of Mzansi fashion.

Magugu is no stranger to such recognition. Since launching his eponymous label in 2016, the designer has garnered international acclaim for his conceptual collections. Each of these collections draws deeply from the narratives of African history, politics and identity.

His fabrics are never chosen lightly; each thread seems to carry meaning, with careful attention to texture, structure and storytelling.

This ability to weave culture into contemporary silhouettes won him the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2019. He was the first African designer to receive the honour.

More recently, Magugu reminded the world of his versatility and influence when he appeared at H&M’s 10th anniversary celebration in Sandton, donning a look created from a similar fabric.

The visual continuity between that appearance and Hill’s custom stage outfit underscores how Magugu is crafting a distinct design language. It is one that is unmistakably South African, yet globally resonant.

What makes Magugu’s rise so remarkable is his ability to merge fashion with narrative.

Whether through his African Studies collections, collaborative projects with Dior and Adidas, or his ongoing exploration of traditional textiles, he consistently ensures that South Africa’s design voice is heard on international runways.

Hill’s performance, elevated by Magugu’s vision, was more than just music. It was a cultural exchange, a moment of fashion diplomacy that spotlighted South Africa’s creative power.

With stars like Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean embracing his work, Thebe Magugu is not only dressing icons but also cementing his role as one himself.