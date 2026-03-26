Shock exit: Mrs South Africa winner steps down, first princess takes over

Verushka Singh has resigned as Mrs South Africa 2026.

The Mrs South Africa organisation has confirmed that Verushka Singh has resigned as Mrs South Africa 2026, which has come as a surprise to the pageant community and supporters.

In a formal statement released this week, the organisation announced that Singh had made the personal decision to step down. She chose to prioritise important family commitments and focus on her well-being during what she described as a significant period in her life.

Her departure comes just months into her reign. This marks an unexpected shift in leadership for one of the country’s most respected women’s development platforms.

Singh reflected positively on her reign, expressing gratitude for the opportunities and relationships formed. She emphasised her decision was entirely her own.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on this platform and for the incredible women I’ve had the privilege of standing alongside.

This decision is entirely my own, made with my family’s needs at heart, and I step away with nothing but appreciation for Mrs South Africa and what it stands for,” she shared.

Over the years, Mrs. South Africa has become synonymous with leadership development and social impact initiatives. It also inspires women to embrace their influence in both professional and community spaces.

CEO Joani Jacobs praised Singh’s professionalism and dedication during her time as titleholder. Jacobs noted that while the organisation was saddened to see her step down, it fully supports her choice to prioritise her personal journey.

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“Verushka has carried the title with dedication and professionalism during her time on the platform. We respect her decision and support her in prioritising what matters most in this season of her life,” Jacobs said.

In line with the programme’s long-standing succession protocol, first princess Carika Bebb will now assume the duties and responsibilities of Mrs South Africa 2026 with immediate effect.

The transition ensures continuity for upcoming campaigns, community projects and scheduled events that form part of the organisation’s annual calendar.

Bebb expressed both humility and excitement at stepping into the leadership role. She acknowledged the significance of representing a platform that has empowered countless women across South Africa.

“It is an honour to step into this role and to continue the work of this incredible women’s empowerment platform.

“I am committed to representing Mrs South Africa with purpose and pride and look forward to making a meaningful difference through the causes close to my heart,” she said.

Despite the leadership change, the organisation has reassured stakeholders and participants that all programme activities will proceed as planned.

With a renewed focus on impact-driven initiatives, Mrs South Africa remains committed to its mission of shaping women of influence. These are women who are equipped to lead, inspire, and uplift communities nationwide.